MingMed Biotechnology Announces U.S. FDA Approval for IND Application of HPK1 Small Molecule Inhibitor PRJ1-3024, and Completion of Phase I Clinical Trials for Dry AMD Treatment Drug QA102

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MingMed Biotechnology, a clinical stage company dedicated to developing first-in-class pharmaceutical products, announced recently the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PRJ1-3024, a HPK1 small-molecule inhibitor for cancer immunotherapy.

Dr. Xuebin Liao, a professor of Pharmaceutical Science at Tsinghua University and a member of the board of directors at MingMed Biotechnology, said, "HPK1 plays a key role in controlling immune responses against various cancers. Targeting HPK1 effectively regulates several important immune cells, activating their synergistic anti-tumor effects."

"MingMed's scientists have built a solid foundation around the molecular mechanism underlying how HPK1 functions in promoting the exhaustion of local anti-tumor immunity," Liao introduces. "Additionally, our HPK1 inhibitor PRJ1-3024 has showed very good selectivity as a drug candidate and FDA approval is a crucial milestone announcing MingMed as a potential key player in the competition to find novel cancer immunotherapeutics. We will continue to push our clinical studies for the benefits of cancer patients around the world."

Meanwhile, MingMed also announced completion of Phase I clinical trials for their dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) drug QA102 in the US.

Mr. Yan Zhang, CEO of MingMed Biotechnology, commented, "QA102 is a new drug to treat dry AMD, a blinding eye disease with currently no cure that attracts enormous clinical demand with broad market prospects. Successful completion of Phase 1 clinical trials for QA102 in the US represents the first endeavor from a Chinese R&D team to develop a first-in-class ophthalmic drug," Zhang continues. "The progress achieved by our scientists in the development of PRJ1-3024 and QA102 demonstrates that MingMed Biotechnology has built a solid foundation to make breakthrough scientific innovations, and is also capable of designing and managing the development of multiple product pipelines in an effective and efficient manner. It is our hope to develop more innovative medicines for human health."

