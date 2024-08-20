MING launches 20.01 Series 3, with the world's first fused borosilicate dial

LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, Switzerland, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horologer MING, an award-winning independent watch brand, continues the tradition of debuting new technology in their Special Projects Cave watches with the new MING 20.01 Series 3. It is the first watch in the world with a fused borosilicate dial containing 600 voids of varying geometry in a radial pattern, realised in partnership with Femtoprint SA. The voids are individually hand-filled with a liquid Super-LumiNova X1 mixture using syringes to create a unique dial with an intense glow.

MING 20.01 Series 3, the world's first watch with a fused borosilicate dial containing 600 voids of varying geometry in a radial pattern MING 20.01 Series 3, with the world's first fused borosilicate dial featuring 600 voids hand-filled with Super-LumiNova X1. Powered by a customised Agenhor AgenGraphe for MING Caliber 6361.M1

The 20.01 Series 3 is powered by the AgenGraphe by Agenhor, one of the most significant chronograph movements available today with many advanced features such as a modular central chronograph core and proprietary coupling clutch, anti-backlash transmission as well as regulator. It is presented in a configuration unique to MING with manual winding, 5N rose gold plated bridges and main plate, and diamond polished anglage.

All of this is housed in a 18k 5N rose gold case – featuring the MING signature 'flying blade' lugs, and a contrasting DLC titanium core. The 20.01 Series 3 is completed with a matching 5N rose gold buckle and anthracite goat strap with alcantara lining by Jean Rousseau Paris.

The MING 20.01 Series 3 is priced at CHF 43,500 and available exclusively at www.ming.watch. It will also include one year of WAX Shield insurance coverage against theft, and a complimentary service within the first five years of ownership – in addition to a two-year warranty.

Production will be limited to 20 pieces, with deliveries expected to begin October 2024.

MING 20.01 Series 3 Specifications:

Case: 18k 5N rose gold and grade 5 titanium, 41.5mm diameter, 14.2mm thickness

5N rose gold and grade 5 titanium, 41.5mm diameter, 14.2mm thickness Domed sapphire crystals with double antireflective coating

1.3mm thick fused topographical borosilicate dial, with 600 voids hand-filled with liquid Super-LumiNova X1

Agenhor for MING AgenGraphe Cal. 6361.M1, manual wind, 5N rose gold plated bridges and main plate, polished anglage, 55h power reserve

Anthracite goat leather strap by Jean Rousseau Paris

2-year warranty against defects

1 year complimentary WAX Shield insurance coverage against theft

Inclusive complimentary service within 5 years of purchase

Made in Switzerland

About MING:

Horologer MING is an independent watch brand with the goal of reviving a sense of excitement and discovery among watch enthusiasts. We are dedicated to refined aesthetics, and pushing the boundaries of materials, mechanics and engineering. This has won us many accolades including the Horological Revelation Prize at the 2019 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. MING products are available exclusively online at www.ming.watch. Subscribe to our newsletter and follow our Instagram for the latest updates from MING.

MING is an internationally registered trademark of Horologer MING SA, Switzerland.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484470/MING20_01S3_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484471/MING20_01S3_2.jpg