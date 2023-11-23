Minesto's tidal energy kite featured in Swedish tech magazine "Ny Teknik"

News provided by

Minesto AB

23 Nov, 2023, 11:39 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, is today featured in Swedish tech newspaper "Ny Teknik".

The article with the headline "Elproduktion nära - fullskalig tidvattendrake snart i drift" is based on an interview with Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund.

Länk till Ny Tekniks artikel:

Elproduktion nära – fullskalig tidvattendrake snart i drift • Minesto (nyteknik.se)

Press contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
press@minesto.com 

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Onshore testing of kite system Dragon 12 completed - now being shipped for installation and commissioning in Faroe Islands: Minesto

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, today announces that the Dragon 12 kite (1.2 MW) is now being shipped from the Uddevalla port to Faroe...

Minesto presents today at Stora Aktiedagen, Göteborg

Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Aktiespararnas Stora Aktiedagen in Göteborg, 6 November 2023. Minesto's presentation is 08.50 am....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics