Minesto presents today at Stora Aktiedagen, Göteborg

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Aktiespararnas Stora Aktiedagen in Göteborg, 6 November 2023.  Minesto's presentation is 08.50 am

The event is live streamed in Aktiespararnas' channels:

Stora Aktiedagen i Göteborg (invitepeople.com)

Program:

Stora Aktiedagen i Göteborg | Aktiespararna

