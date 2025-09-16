GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Aktiedagarna i Stockholm by Aktiespararna, 16 September 2025

The event is livestreamed, and Minesto will be presenting at 15.10 CEST:

Aktiedagarna i Stockholm | Aktiespararna

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-presents-today-at-aktiedagarna-i-stockholm,c4235174