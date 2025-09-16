Minesto presents today at Aktiedagarna i Stockholm
16 Sep, 2025, 09:05 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Aktiedagarna i Stockholm by Aktiespararna, 16 September 2025
The event is livestreamed, and Minesto will be presenting at 15.10 CEST:
Aktiedagarna i Stockholm | Aktiespararna
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com
