Minesto presents today at Aktiedagarna i Stockholm

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund presents today at Aktiedagarna i Stockholm by Aktiespararna, 16 September 2025  

The event is livestreamed, and Minesto will be presenting at 15.10 CEST: 

Aktiedagarna i Stockholm | Aktiespararna

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

