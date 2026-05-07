MINERVA FOODS REPORTS R$ 13.4 BILLION IN NET REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

For the 12 months ending in March 2026, the indicator totaled a record R$ 57 billion. EBITDA also reached a record annual level of R$ 5 billion.

SÃO PAULO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINERVA S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: BEEF3 | OTC - Nasdaq International: MRVSY), a leading South American exporter of fresh beef and beef by-products, with operations in the processed foods segment as well, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2026. The financial and operational information presented below is reported in Brazilian reais (R$), in accordance with BRGAAP and IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

In the first quarter of 2026, net revenue totaled R$ 13.4 billion, up by 19.8% over the same period of the previous year. In the last 12 months ending in March 2026 (LTM1Q26), consolidated net revenue totaled R$ 57 billion, a record level on an annual basis and an increase of 49.8% when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Consolidated gross revenue for the first quarter of 2026 totaled R$ 14.5 billion, an increase of 21.3% compared to the same period of 2025, with exports accounting for 55% of total revenue. In LTM1Q26, the gross revenue reached R$ 60.6 billion, up 49.2% year over year, with exports representing 59% of total revenue in the period.

EBITDA for the period totaled R$ 1.1 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 8.3%, representing growth of 16.2% compared to the first quarter of 2025. For the LTM1Q26, EBITDA reached a record R$ 5 billion, with a margin of 8.7%.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled R$ 87.3 million, while accumulated net income over the last 12 months ending in March 2026 reached R$ 750.6 million. Net leverage at the end of March 2026, measured by the Net Debt/LTM EBITDA ratio, remained stable at 2.7x.

Amid a volatile scenario in the Northern Hemisphere, South America continues to strengthen its position as a key pillar of global food security, while Minerva Foods reaffirms its leadership through disciplined and sustainable execution. By combining export leadership with innovation in traceability, the Company closes this cycle strengthened and optimistic, ready to seize new opportunities in the global protein market.

Dividends

At the Ordinary General Meeting held on April 28, 2026, the Company approved the distribution of R$ 30.8 million in supplementary dividends. Combined with the R$ 162.1 million distributed as frontloading at the end of 2025, total dividends related to fiscal year 2025 amount to R$ 192.9 million, representing a payout ratio of 25%. The result reinforces the Company's commitment to creating shareholder value while maintaining financial discipline.

About Minerva Foods

Minerva Foods is a global food company that owns the brands Cabaña Las Lilas, Estância 92, and Pul, internationally recognized for their excellence in quality and flavor. It is a leader in beef exports in South America and operates in more than 100 countries.

The company is part of Minerva S.A., which also includes the businesses Minerva Energy, Minerva Biodiesel, Minerva Ingredients, Minerva Casings, Minerva Leather, and MyCarbon.

With a strategic presence in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, and Australia, the group has more than 30,000 employees and operates 46 industrial units, 18 international offices, and 23 distribution centers. Serving all five continents with beef, lamb, and processed products, Minerva Foods reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality, value-added food products to the global market.