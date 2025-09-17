Minelab Premieres the VANQUISH 60 Series: Simple Yet Powerful

The event featured a special speech by Helen Skelton, who shared her personal experiences in the field of adventure and discovery, highlighting the excitement and accessibility of metal detecting. Minelab President Ben Harvey addressed the audience with the company's vision and innovation journey, while Minelab General Manager Engineering Mark Lawrie provided a live demonstration of the VANQUISH 60 Series, showcasing its advanced features and performance.

Following the premiere, Minelab brought the VANQUISH 60 Series to the wider detecting community at Detectival 2025 on 13 September. At the Minelab booth, visitors tested the full VANQUISH range, participated in Minelab University sessions with engineers and Detexperts, and connected directly with the brand.

Accessible Technology for All

Designed for those starting their journey in metal detecting while seeking professional performance, the VANQUISH 60 Series introduces versatile, lightweight models at a starting retail price of USD $249.00. This new generation delivers premium Minelab technology crafted to redefine expectations in entry-level detectors.

The first-generation VANQUISH Series has already been recognised for transforming what newcomers can expect from a detector. With technology traditionally reserved for higher-end models, VANQUISH opened a new category in the hobby, offering advanced features at an approachable level.

"When we launched the VANQUISH 40 Series six years ago, it was a game changer for entry-level detecting, becoming one of our most successful global product lines," said Jeff Augustine, Minelab's Global Vice President of Marketing. "With the new VANQUISH 60 Series, a new era begins. We've taken everything that made VANQUISH a success and elevated it further. Our expectations are not just to match that success, but to double it, bringing more people into the detecting community than ever before."

Key Features of the VANQUISH 60 Series

Fully Waterproof: Every model is IP68-rated, waterproof up to 5 m (16 ft), suitable for rivers, shorelines and lakes

Every model is IP68-rated, waterproof up to (16 ft), suitable for rivers, shorelines and lakes Proven Multi-IQ® Technology: Minelab's simultaneous multi-frequency technology enables users to detect all metals, in all soils, at the same time, for more accurate target identification and fewer missed finds

Minelab's simultaneous multi-frequency technology enables users to detect all metals, in all soils, at the same time, for more accurate target identification and fewer missed finds All-Day Power: Up to 10 hours of runtime ensures uninterrupted detecting sessions

Up to 10 hours of runtime ensures uninterrupted detecting sessions Lightweight Design : At just 1.26 kg (2.8 lbs), the VANQUISH 60 Series is easy to carry and swing for extended hunts

At just 1.26 kg (2.8 lbs), the VANQUISH 60 Series is easy to carry and swing for extended hunts Advanced Target Feedback: Select models feature smart discrimination with enhanced discrimination segments, iron bias control, and low-latency Bluetooth® LE Audio

What's Included

Every VANQUISH detector comes with:

Removable armrest with strap

USB-C magnetic charging cable

Getting Started Guide

Model-specific accessories:

VANQUISH 360: V10X coil

VANQUISH 460: V10X coil and wired headphones

VANQUISH 560: V12X and wired headphones

VANQUISH 560 Pro-Pack: V12X and V8X coils and ML60 low-latency Bluetooth® LE audio wireless earbuds

Availability

The VANQUISH 60 Series will be available soon through Minelab's authorized dealers and distributors worldwide. Customers are encouraged to stay connected via Minelab's website and social channels for official release dates and regional availability updates.

ABOUT MINELAB

Minelab is an innovative, multi-award-winning business that has scaled world markets to achieve global leadership in advanced electronic detection technologies since 1985. From gold prospecting and treasure hunting to humanitarian demining and countermine operations, Minelab products are trusted worldwide for their innovation, reliability, and performance. Headquartered in Mawson Lakes, South Australia, with regional offices in Ireland, India, UAE, Mexico, Brazil and the USA, Minelab develops and manufactures world-leading handheld detection systems for adventure, discovery, and safety.