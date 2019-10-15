MineHub Launches Its Mining and Metals Technology Platform

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MineHub Technologies Inc ("MineHub") is pleased to announce it has completed development of its innovative technology platform that is designed to improve efficiency in trading operations and environmental and social governance (ESG) compliance in mining and metals supply chains. MineHub has been working in collaboration with IBM (NYSE: IBM) and industry leaders across the mining supply chain including ING Group (NYSE: ING), Wheaton Precious Metals, Ocean Partners USA, Kutcho Copper (TSXV: KC), Capstone Mining (TSX: CS) and White & Case LLP.

The MineHub Platform is now live. Initial usage and transactions with consortium members are anticipated to commence within the next few weeks as well as the addition of new industry participants to the platform. MineHub's first release offers comprehensive functionality that enables miners to capture mineral production and digital contracts with buyers, streamline the post-trade operations (including document flow), financing and logistics. The MineHub platform can be used by a wide variety of company types and sizes including SME and large corporate miners, trading houses, financial institutions, alternative financiers, streamers, logistics companies and assayers. MineHub provides benefits across industry verticals including mineral concentrates, bulk metal and fertiliser.

Arnout van Heukelem, Global Head of Mining, Metals and Fertilisers at ING Group said: "MineHub is another example of ING's commitment to innovation and improving our customers' businesses. ING is the world's leading commodities bank, and this platform will not only further improve our customer service benchmark but also enable us to help our customers across products and functions."

The $1.8 trillion global mining and metals market has traditionally suffered from inefficiencies due to manual, paper-based processes and a lack of transparency among supply chain participants. By digitizing the supply chain, increasing levels of automation and providing greater traceability, MineHub Platform users are expected to be able to streamline their operations, improve profit margins and contribute to sustainable supply chains and responsible sourcing.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO of MineHub said: "Delivering the MineHub platform on schedule would not have been possible without the support from all our partners and IBM. We are excited about having the first trades going through the platform in the coming weeks and from there start demonstrating the benefits of the solution, in particular the cost savings from streamlining operations, improving access to finance and enabling mineral provenance."

The MineHub platform is built on the IBM Blockchain platform using the open-source Hyperledger Fabric standards. MineHub allows its customers to benefit from several innovations. The parties involved in selling, buying, delivering and paying for a cargo of minerals can now collaborate securely in real-time, working in an integrated cross-company workflow, sharing electronic information rather than couriering or emailing paper documents that are subject to interception, fraud and cyber threats.

Manish Chawla, General Managing Director, IBM Energy & Natural Resources said: "By providing an immutable record of transactions, MineHub is already helping its members streamline operations, improve key process efficiencies, and bring a new level of trust and transparency. We anticipate considerable reduction in disputes on assays and logistics events by automating the capture of mineral provenance data. This is an exciting advancement that will pave the way for traceability reporting as well."

MineHub is expected to lead to transformative efficiencies by:

Streamlining operations, automating coordination and bringing trust and transparency to the process

Minimizing the risk of document loss or delays

Integrating the banks and lenders more directly with their customers' operations

Helping to standardize, structure and digitalize marketing and trading administration, including contracts, trade confirmations, assays, letters of credit, logistics and shipping documents

Reducing disputes on assays and logistics events

Increased security through strong authentication of users and document origination, and reducing opportunities for bad actors

Automating reporting for treasury, lenders, royalty-holders and streamers, with real-time visibility of the production output and receivables

Automating the capture of mineral provenance data, paving the way for traceability reporting and improving ESG compliance

About MineHub Technologies Inc

MineHub Technologies is an innovative technology company focused on improving efficiency in mining and metals supply chain and bringing trust to the management and trading of natural resources. MineHub's core services digitise the key interactions between participants, bringing automation, cost savings, security, ESG and regulatory compliance to a large set of stakeholders.

Quote Sheet

Rebecca Campbell, Partner at White & Case LLP added: "MineHub's technology platform is an innovative solution for the mineral supply chain. As a leading legal service provider to participants across all facets of the mining & metals supply chain, we know only too well the inefficiencies and compliance issues that affect it. MineHub has the power to address both of these concerns."

Deanna Pittore, Director at Ocean Partners said: "As an international trader of base and precious metals, Ocean Partners continually aims to improve trading efficiency and business practices to improve our competitiveness in the global market. MineHub provides an exciting platform for Ocean Partners to improve the customer experience with our trading counterparties and the efficiency of our trades."

Ashley Woodhouse, Marketing Manager at Capstone Mining Corp said: "It is great to see new innovations like Minehub being developed for the mining industry and having an opportunity to be a part of shaping this program. Minehub's ability to streamline information and providing a layer of assurance and transparency using blockchain technology can help transform how mining companies do business."

