Mine Planning Solutions Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 2 Mn by 2027; Growing Use of Automated Industrial Solutions at Mining Sites Drive Prospects, Notes TMR

- Array of Solutions Aimed at Bridging Gap Between Enterprise Resources Planning And Process Control in Mining Operations; Cost Efficiencies of Novel Technologies and Reduction in Environmental Footprint Key Driver for Demand in Mine Planning Solutions Market

- Cloud-based Solutions to Gather Traction; Advantages of Automation to Offer Silver Lining for Disruption Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

ALBANY, New York, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide range of automated technologies such as cutting-edge augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), spatial data visualization, and 3D modeling have made inroads in mining sector. Solution providers in the global mine planning solutions market are increasingly geared toward improving the life cycle of mining sites, making these operations more environmentally friendly. The global mine planning solutions market is expected to rise from revenues at ~US$ 0.700 bn in 2019 to ~US$ 2 bn by 2027-end.

Analysts at mine planning solutions market project the mine planning solutions market to rise at CAGR of ~13% from 2019 to 2027. Sheer pace of industrialization and urbanization has spurred the demand for smart mine planning solutions.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47037

Key Findings of Mine Planning Solutions Market Report

Of all the solutions, the solution segment led the market in 2019, and is expected to rise at the most prominent growth rate in future through 2027

Of all the deployment, cloud-based solutions are expected to source of vast revenue streams; their demand is thriving on back of robust IT infrastructure

Of the various application types, open mining surface is expected to hold a dominant share during the assessment period 2020 – 2027; it has significant advantage over underground mining

Based on various regions, North America is expected to hold a promising share in mine planning solutions market throughout the forecast period; Europe expected to a promising revenue generator

is expected to hold a promising share in mine planning solutions market throughout the forecast period; expected to a promising revenue generator Rapid integration of smart industry technologies key to growth of North America and Europe markets

Explore 298 pages of Mine Planning Solutions Market (Component: Solution and Training & Services; Deployment: On-premise and Cloud; and Application: Open Mining Surface and Underground Mining Surface) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mine-planning-solutions-market.html

Mine Planning Solutions Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The steady drive for making metal and mineral extractions sustainable has propelled the expansion of the mine planning solutions market. Geologists and planners have been harnessing the benefits of smart solutions of Industry 4.0 to make mining profitable and more environmental-friendly.

The use of new automation tools such as AR, VR, and 4D modelling in improving the accuracy of planning in mining operations is a key trend opening new avenues in the mine planning solutions market.

Analyze Mine Planning Solutions Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Key Impediments for Mine Planning Solutions Market Players

In recent months, the rapidly, emerging novel coronavirus pandemic has hurt the mining sector substantially. This is evident in several mining projects being put to grinding halt in key economies that contribute significant share to the mining sector. This has greatly shaken the demand in the mine planning solutions market.

However, the benefits of automation will gradually be realized as the sector opens up post COVID-19. With easing restriction, the mining sector will also attract more production workers to resume working, fueling demand for smart mine planning solutions market.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the mine planning solutions market are Trimble Inc., Vareli Tecnac Pvt. Ltd. Minemax, John Wood Group Plc. and Dassault Systems.

Buy Mine Planning Solutions Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=47037<ype=S

Global Mine Planning Solutions Market: Regional Landscape

Presently, providers of mine planning solutions have set their sights on opportunities in North America and Europe. Soon, they will setting their sights on developing regions of the world, most notably Asia Pacific countries. Rapidly increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions in the mining sector has opened several lucrative avenues for players in this regional market.

Request COVID19 Impact Detailed Analysis on Mine Planning Solutions Market

Mine Planning Solutions Market: Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Integrated Solutions



Standalone Solutions (Modules)

Designing

Scheduling

Drill & Blast

Geology

Training & Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Open Mining Surface

Underground Mining Surface

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

Oil & Gas Data Management Market – According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global oil & gas data management market is expected to reach a value of US$ 33,510.6 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Increasing cost and complexity of operations, need to manage project risks, and ensuring compliance with regulations are some of the factors that are expected to drive the oil & gas data management market globally.

Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (PLM CP&R) Market – The global Product Lifecycle Management Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail (PLM CP&R) market is projected to be driven by expansion in the consumer electronics industry. According to TMR analysis, the global consumer electronics industry has witnessed significant Y-o-Y growth at the rate of around 7% in 2017, in terms of revenue. The consumer electronics industry in Asia is expanding at a rapid pace. Rise in disposable income and increase in population are driving demand for consumer electronics. India had a population of 1,314 million in 2015, and it is anticipated to reach 1,530 million by 2030.

Urban Planning Software & Services Market– Urban planning services is a political and technical process associated with the control of the use of land and design of the urban environment, including transportation networks, to guide and ensure the orderly development of settlements and communities. The global urban planning software & services market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The global market was valued at US$ 125 Bn in 2019.

Foot Traffic and Customer Location Intelligence Solution Market – The global foot traffic and customer location intelligence solution market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 9 Bn by the year 2027. The foot traffic and customer location intelligence solution market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027. Growth of the market can be attributed to increased focus on consumer behavior to boost the revenue of a business enterprise. Over the forecast period, the market in South America is anticipated to increase rapidly in the global foot traffic and customer location intelligence solution market, at a CAGR of ~7%. In terms of share, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research