Mindtree to Provide SAP Support Services to Atotech

LONDON and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Atotech, a global leader in surface-finishing solutions for functional, decorative, and electronic applications to help manage their SAP landscape. As part of this new agreement, Mindtree will provide the Application Managed Services for the globally deployed SAP ERP and business warehouse systems of the Atotech Group.

Martin Wiedenmann, Head of Global IT/CIO, Atotech said: "We are pleased to have selected Mindtree to help us improve our SAP support and change request processes and bring more agility to our operations. Mindtree understands our business needs, and we look forward to a constructive relationship with them."

"Mindtree follows best SAP practices to achieve cost optimisation and better productivity, fuelled by innovative solutions, domain expertise and strong project management capabilities," said Guita Blake, Senior Vice President and Head, Global Sales and Europe Geo, Mindtree. "We are pleased with our efforts in further strengthening our presence in DACH region and excited with the opportunity to help Atotech meet their goals through our SAP support. Mindtree will adopt an agile approach and offer flexibility to Atotech to ensure success."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 350+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

About Atotech

Atotech is a global leader in surface-finishing solutions. Through a comprehensive systems-and-solutions approach, the company delivers chemistry, equipment, and service to support diverse industries such as consumer electronics, especially mobile devices and computers; global automotive; communication infrastructure; and many other industrial end-markets. Atotech's relentless R&D efforts and global TechCenter presence allows it to deliver pioneering and sustainable products combined with unparalleled on-site customer support – making Atotech a critical partner to over 8,000 customers worldwide.

Atotech is a team of 3,800 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2018). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia and its headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.

