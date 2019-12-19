Mindtree Named Market Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ - Next-Gen ADM Services 2019

- Company's Application Development and Maintenance, Agile Development and Continuous Testing Recognized

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, provides strong capabilities to use automation and agile methodologies to run IT in a more streamlined and efficient manner, according to ISG. The technology research and advisory firm recognized Mindtree as a global and US leader in 'Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM)', Agile Development and Continuous Testing in the 2019 ISG Provider Lens Next-gen ADM Services report.

ISG analysts cite Mindtree's differentiators in each area as:

'Next-Gen ADM': Platforms such as a composable automated platform for enterprises (CAPE), agile delivery in building industry-specific, cloud-based business applications and nimble methodology to accelerate the transformation experience for customers. The report also highlights Mindtree's digital innovation hub, the Digital Pumpkin, and artificial intelligence-centered modernizations as strengths in this area.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance Services report evaluates and positions 29 IT vendors and providers on a set of standards relating to ADM, agile development and continuous testing to identify each company's strengths, weaknesses, competitive differentiators and unique selling points. This is Mindtree's second consecutive year recognized as a leader in this report.

"Application Development and Maintenance, agile development and continuous testing all aim to help organizations run IT more efficiently to solve business problems," said Manas Chakraborty, Global Head of Enterprise Service Lines for Mindtree. "We've made significant investments in these areas, from implementing automation solutions to streamlining operations, to deploying experienced Mindtree Minds in agile transformation projects, to upskilling employees for continuous testing concepts and tools. This ISG recognition is further proof that we've implemented the right set of tools, frameworks and best practices."

Access the full reports here: https://www.mindtree.com/about/awards-recognitions/mindtree-named-global-leader-isg-provider-lenstm-report-next-gen-application-development

