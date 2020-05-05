Mindtech Global Limited Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Justin Bronder from Microsoft

"Justin brings to Mindtech an extensive knowledge of real-world implementations of AI systems," said Mindtech CEO Steve Harris. "He'll play an integral role in managing and developing AI solutions for Mindtech customers and also help drive our company's product roadmap and research focus."

Harris added that Justin will also focus on Mindtech's research program, looking into many aspects of utilizing both synthetic and real data for training. He will be looking at effective bias reduction methods, effects of novel network architectures on data requirements and how to optimize the overall data management workflow to produce the most accurate results. Justin will be presenting findings at leading AI conferences such as CVPR, ICML and NeurIPS.

Prior to Microsoft, Justin worked at Resnick Investments where he was a certified series 65 investment advisor, which will be invaluable as Mindtech broadens its funding base in 2020.

Justin also worked at Cardinal Optimization where he was involved in several real-world projects involving behavioral understanding of various environments, and analyzing their visual data to solve their problems.

About Mindtech Global

Mindtech Global limited is a UK based start-up, focused on creating AI training platforms for accelerating the development of AI systems. Mindtech's first product, Chameleon, was announced in Q3 2019. Chameleon is a complete AI training platform designed to create synthetic data, and manage the datasets required for training AI systems.

