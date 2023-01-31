Mindray Unveils Next-generation BeneHeart Defibrillation Solutions to Raise Standards for Resuscitation

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray, a global leading medical device solutions provider, today announces the launch of next-generation BeneHeart series defibrillators, the BeneHeart D60 and D30. The new BeneHeart defibrillators aim to raise the standards for resuscitation with superior reliability, expert comprehensive diagnosis and monitoring tools, and introduce a whole-process quality improvement solution for both in-hospital and pre-hospital rescue.

Mindray BeneHeart D60 Defibrillator

"Defibrillators play a critical role in reducing all-cause mortality and emergencies. We believe that through upgrading first-aid diagnosis and treatment tools and introducing comprehensive rescue quality improvement schemes, we can ensure that prompt, correct, and high-quality medical interventions are implemented to save patients' lives and improve their quality of life," said Mark Sun, General Manager of Mindray International PMLS Sales & Marketing.

Unveiled at Arab Health 2023 in Dubai, the next-generation BeneHeart series defibrillators feature several upgrades that elevate ease of use and reliability to a new level. The high-definition capacitive large screen supports simple gesture control for increased operational efficiency, with physical knobs and buttons still available for crucial operations. Weighing only 4.2kg with the battery, the new defibrillators come with a water-/dust-proof and drop-protection design and can operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 55°C, ensuring durable support in high-intensity emergency environments.

Equipped with the patented QShock™ and filtered ECG analysis technologies that shorten the charging and interruption time for faster defibrillation, the new BeneHeart D60 and D30 offer a comprehensive CPR evaluation system to monitor real-time CPR performance, from both operational process and effect, providing instant feedback for clinicians.

The new BeneHeart defibrillators also come with structured debriefing protocols that support automatic rescue data recording and uploading to help improve resuscitation teams' performance in the long run, as well as single and multi-person training modes that support hands-on CPR and defibrillator operation. All these technologies and features reflect Mindray's brand-new 'Rescue Triangle' concept of all-round resuscitation quality improvement covering the whole clinical process from resuscitation to debriefing and training.

The Mindray BeneHeart D60 is more than just a defibrillator; its multiple diagnosis and analysis functions make it an ideal solution for complex pre-hospital environments. The model offers professional 12-lead ECG analysis functions with intelligent assistance to help efficiently diagnose chest pain conditions and identify myocardial infarction locations, and a 6-channel recorder generating real-time ECG reports. Its point-of-care ultrasound function enables accurate and confident decision-making by providing step-by-step trauma identification tools, operation guides, and reference images. These diagnosis reports can be sent remotely to the target hospital with one click, allowing for advanced treatment planning to save the lives of critically ill patients.

"Emergency care demands no less than the highest requirement of efficiency and effectiveness to save a patient's life. With the new BeneHeart defibrillation solution, a combination of diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment solutions for emergencies, we aim to unlock the full potential to help clinicians quickly and confidently navigate the difficult situations they encounter," added Sun.

