Mindray Demonstrates Its Smart Hospital Solutions at Arab Health 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray ("the company"), a leading global provider of medical devices and solutions, is attending one of the largest and most respected exhibitions in the medical field, the Arab Health 2023 from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. The company has exhibited its medical solutions and groundbreaking technology to over 50,000 visitors at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"As a trusted partner in providing comprehensive solutions for healthcare facilities, Mindray is pushing the boundaries of innovation to contribute to an intelligent medical ecosystem. This year, we're delighted to present our smart hospital solutions to global audience. With more advanced innovations adapting to the medical field, we will better empower local healthcare systems in the Middle East and Africa region," said Kewen Xu, General Manager of Mindray ROW region.

Mindray's Smart Hospital aims to create a medical ecosystem where medical devices are integrated into clinical scenarios. This system links the entire pre-hospital, intra-hospital, and inter-hospital journeys of patients and allows beside devices to connect and perform seamlessly, achieving data sharing between departments and hospitals, and enabling clinicians to work together more effectively.

Among Mindray's comprehensive product portfolio from ER, OR, ICU, ERAS, Medical Imaging solutions to Orthopedics solutions at the booth, the M-Connect IT solution and MiCo+ Medical Imaging IT solution attract much attention. Utilizing a standard interface, the M-Connect IT solution provides patient-centric monitoring to optimize clinical workflow and improve efficiency. All data can be displayed, analyzed, alarmed and reported to a third-party system for a more comprehensive picture of patient health. Likewise, MiCo+ medical imaging IT Solution connects multiple modalities and medical institutions, allowing for remote diagnosis and online consultation to provide better medical imaging service.

The mWear Wearable Patient Monitor, the BeneFusion i/u Infusion System, the BeneHeart D30/D60 Defibrillator, and the HyLED C series Surgical Light were all unveiled at this year's expo as new additions to the company's products for patient monitoring and life support. Additionally, Mindray is introducing a number of medical imaging systems such as the TE Air Wireless Handheld Ultrasound System, TEX 20 Series Diagnostic Ultrasound System, and Consona N9 Diagnostic Ultrasound System.

Expo visitors can also see how Mindray's BeneHeart C Series automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) are deployed in various establishments throughout a city and managed through the company's Remote AED Management system, which can track each AED's status in real-time, including its location and battery level, and simplifies management of the entire fleet of devices. As a part of the pre-hospital emergency solution, it empowers heart health initiatives such as the host city's Dubai Heart Safe City, aiding in the promotion of cardiac health.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Mindray booth at #S1 A10 during the expo to see these and other medical solutions. Following Arab Health 2023, Mindray will also participate at Medlab Middle East on Feb. 6-9, where they will be presenting their holistic solutions in In-Vitro Diagnostics.

