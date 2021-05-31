Mindray Defines Future of Imaging Technologies with New General Imaging, Women’s Healthcare and Cardiology Ultrasound Solutions

"For over 30 years, innovation has been deeply-rooted in Mindray's DNA. With hospital systems growing and expanding, it is imperative for the healthcare industry to continue to go beyond designing individual products to engineering connected healthcare solutions. It is with this holistic view that we can ensure an improved healthcare experience for patients, whilst helping to expand clinical capacity," said He Xujin, General Manager of Mindray Medical Imaging Systems. "The launch of our latest ultrasound solutions marks a milestone for Mindray, as we continue to pioneer new platforms under the guiding principle, 'Innovation Defines'".

Mindray's General Imaging ultrasound solutions are equipped with a number of advanced technologies, including high frame rate contrast-enhanced ultrasound (HiFR CEUS), comprehensive HiFR elastography, and enhanced quantification measurement for a new level of image clarity. These features provide clinicians with extensive tools for more precise diagnosis and treatment — giving them reinforced confidence for improved patient outcomes.

The Women's Healthcare ultrasound solutions offer a diversified range of expert tools that includes Smart Scene 3D, Smart Planes CNS, Smart ICV, Smart Pelvic and Smart ERA. These features have been designed and inspired by the daily work of clinicians with the aim of enhancing efficiency for OBGYN applications, including IVF, neonatal and postpartum.

For cardiovascular clinicians, Mindray's new Cardiology ultrasound solutions include TEE imaging, HiFR V-Flow, Wall Shear Stress (WSS), real time IMT. These technologies allow for truly accurate visualization, which arms clinicians with extra evidence for diagnostic certainty.

Mindray draws upon its deep insights into unmet clinical needs to provide clinicians with comprehensive imaging solutions that allow for precise diagnoses and treatments across different applications. The three latest medical imaging solutions combine extraordinary technologies with smart applications and an intuitive workflow that elevates the quality of clinical data to a higher level. At the same time, patients can benefit from faster medical imaging and more accurate detection of potential complications, all at the point of care.

