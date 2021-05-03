MindMaze Expands Global Reach of Digital Neurotherapeutics Portfolio with Four New Partnerships

MindMaze Healthcare is at the forefront of enhancing patient outcomes through its innovative digital neurotherapeutics (DTx) solutions that combine cutting-edge neuroscience with highly engaging, serious game-based medical software supported by tailored smart peripherals that target two distinct areas: neurorehabilitation ( Rehab DTx ) and neuro-restoration ( Neuro DTx ).

"MindMaze's evidence-based interventions are leading an international paradigm shift in delivering novel, evidence-based therapies to patients for improved outcomes," noted John Krakauer, M.A., M.D., Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Director of the Center for the Study of Motor Learning and Brain Repair, and Chief Medical Advisor to MindMaze. "Importantly, MindMaze digital neurotherapeutic products are used across the continuum of care, from the hospital to home, offering patients a hybrid therapy program delivered through sessions in person and remotely that result in reduced therapy delivery costs and greater patient management and monitoring."

The Company's animated therapeutic 'games' aid patients suffering with neurological injuries and conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson's disease. They were created to be as highly engaging as video games while promoting the high dose, high intensity therapeutic movements that lead to restoration of function.

"MindMaze products have proved to be the best in the market, as validated by the leading US institutions in the field. Thanks to distributors and partners, we can reach more patients faster, so that people with neurological diseases all around the world can benefit first-hand from these proven engaging and immersive therapies, including from the comfort of their own home," said Jean-Marc Wismer, MindMaze's Chief Operating Officer. "The partnerships collectively expand MindMaze's international footprint, which should further solidify our leadership in brain health while contributing to our top line growth over the coming year and beyond."

About MindMaze's Product Portfolio

Digital therapeutics for rehabilitation

MindMotion™, a first-in-class tele-neurorehabilitation platform that is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is CE marked and reimbursable. ( view patient testimonial here ).

Digital therapeutics for neurorestoration

MindPod™, an immersive FDA-listed and CE-marked neurobehavioral platform based on evidence and prescribed protocols developed at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine .

an immersive FDA-listed and CE-marked neurobehavioral platform based on evidence and prescribed protocols developed at the . Curapy™, a novel digital neurotherapeutics product line that includes TOAP Run for Parkinson's disease and X-TORP for cognitive disorders.

Supporting devices/smart objects

Intento® PRO, a CE-marked digital neurotherapeutics solution enabling self-modulated functional electrical stimulation for the upper limb after stroke.

Digital assessments

Gait Up , digital assessments for measuring and quantifying gait, balance and cognitive function.

About Our Partners

Alkholi

Founded in 1976 by Dr. Hamza Alkholi, Alkholi Medical has been at the forefront of bringing healthcare solutions closer to the people who need it the most in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. From importing medical devices to establishing and operating medical centers, today Alkholi Healthcare Partnerships aspire to grow this legacy by bringing digital therapeutics to homes and remote areas across the Kingdom.

Surgicorp

Surgicorp has over twenty years of experience in medical biotechnology in Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia. It provides surgical products and advanced medical equipment for high complex procedures and technology transfer for the medical community. The company specializes in Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Urology and Gynecology, and others.

Swiss Rehabilitation

With leading rehabilitation centers in Vaud, Swiss Rehabilitation specializes in neurology services. Stroke rehabilitation is one of Swiss Rehabilitation's areas of expertise. Upon discharge from the hospital, Swiss Rehabilitation continues rehabilitation in an outpatient setting, in one of its centers or at home.

Guttmann Barcelona, Brain Health and Neurorehabilitation Institute

Guttmann Barcelona is a clinic that is specially designed to offer the best diagnosis and most advanced treatments in functional motor, cognitive and behavioural problems that affect people with a neurological disease or neuropsychiatric disorder. Guttmann Barcelona offers comprehensive, holistic and personalised diagnosis and treatment with all the scientific vigour and the hallmark of quality that characterises Institut Guttmann.

About MindMaze

MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology with a mission to accelerate humanity's ability to recover, learn and adapt. With over a decade of work at the intersection of neuroscience, medicine, and engineering powered by artificial intelligence, the company strives to create the universal platform of brain health and performance. Through its products the company is addressing some of the most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. MindMaze Labs is the company's R&D division tasked with bringing ground-breaking neuroscience to everyday life. Founded in 2012 by Tej Tadi, Ph.D., MindMaze's Chief Executive Officer, the Company has been valued at over $1 billion and has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai. Learn more at mindmaze.com .

Contacts

MindMaze

Phoebe Alix

Phoebe.alix@mindmaze.ch

Media

Edna Kaplan

kaplan@kogspr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501793/MindMaze_Living_Room_Stills.jpg

Related Links

mindmaze.com



SOURCE MindMaze