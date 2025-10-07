MindHYVE.ai™ Partners with the Government of Pakistan to Support Implementation of the National AI Policy 2025

ISLAMABAD and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE.ai™, a global leader in agentic artificial intelligence and autonomous reasoning systems, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Government of Pakistan to support the implementation of the newly approved National Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025.

From Policy to Progress — MindHYVE.ai™ helps bring Pakistan’s National AI Vision to life

Prior to the policy's cabinet approval, MindHYVE.ai™ was invited to provide technical input and advisory feedback during the review phase. The company's recommendations focused on areas such as policy structure, institutional design, and ethical AI governance. This collaborative engagement reflects MindHYVE's ongoing commitment to supporting evidence-based, inclusive, and future-ready AI policymaking across emerging economies.

Following the policy's approval by Pakistan's Federal Cabinet in July 2025, MindHYVE is working closely with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and other national stakeholders. The collaboration focuses on AI education, workforce transformation, governance innovation, and responsible adoption frameworks aligned with Pakistan's long-term digital vision.

Accelerating National AI Transformation Through Public–Private Collaboration

MindHYVE's involvement exemplifies how global expertise and local vision can converge to build sustainable AI ecosystems. By combining its technological innovation with Pakistan's strategic priorities, MindHYVE is helping to translate the policy's framework into measurable outcomes that drive human progress, digital inclusion, and ethical advancement.

"We believe Pakistan's National AI Policy represents a milestone for the region," said Bill Faruki, CEO & Founder of MindHYVE.ai™. "It reflects a commitment to inclusive, transparent, and forward-looking innovation. MindHYVE is honored to contribute to this effort and to help make its vision a reality through practical, scalable AI deployment."

Key Areas of Collaboration

AI in Education — Building an AI-Literate Generation



Through its educational technology division Ava-Education, LLC, MindHYVE is partnering with educational and government institutions to deploy its flagship ArthurAI™ Virtual Learning Platform across schools, universities, and professional training programs.



This initiative supports the policy's target to train one million AI-ready individuals by 2030 by delivering AI literacy, digital skills, and ethical AI training to learners and educators nationwide.



Additionally, MindHYVE's affiliated organization — the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI) — will collaborate on the localization of global learning frameworks such as The Dawn Directive™, ensuring accessibility, cultural relevance, and compliance with Pakistan's educational objectives.



Workforce Transformation and Upskilling



MindHYVE will support the Government of Pakistan's goal of workforce modernization through AI-powered professional development and retraining programs. These initiatives are designed to build national capacity in AI operations, data governance, and responsible innovation, enabling both private and public sectors to transition effectively into the intelligent economy.



Using MindHYVE's Ava-Fusion™ reasoning model, these programs will offer personalized, adaptive learning experiences and analytics to help organizations measure learning impact and productivity growth.



Applied AI for Governance and Public Systems



MindHYVE is also contributing frameworks for AI in governance, helping government agencies design intelligent, transparent, and ethical systems for decision-making and citizen engagement.



By integrating AI responsibly into public administration, MindHYVE aims to improve efficiency, data-driven policymaking, and service delivery — aligning directly with the policy's emphasis on trustworthy, human-centered AI.



"Implementation is where vision turns into impact," the company added.

"Our approach focuses on enabling people and institutions — not just deploying technology. This is how AI becomes a force for national development."

Pakistan's Leadership in South Asia's AI Policy Landscape

With the National AI Policy 2025, Pakistan joins a select group of South Asian nations — including India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka — that have introduced comprehensive national frameworks for AI ethics, innovation, and capacity building.

Pakistan's policy sets ambitious national goals, including:

Training 1 million AI professionals by 2030

Establishing AI innovation and venture funds

Launching 1,000 local AI products and 50,000 civic AI projects

Creating AI regulatory directorates and Centers of Excellence

Advancing ethical, transparent, and inclusive AI ecosystems

These initiatives position Pakistan as a regional AI frontier, combining technological ambition with strong governance and ethical safeguards.

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company pioneering agentic AI systems, autonomous reasoning architectures, and domain-specific AGI agents across education, healthcare, finance, legal, and technology sectors.

Through its R&D division Hyve Labs, MindHYVE develops adaptive AI ecosystems powered by its proprietary Ava-Fusion™ reasoning model — enabling human–AI collaboration, ethical automation, and scalable transformation across industries.

MindHYVE's global operations span the United States, Pakistan, and Africa, with active investments in AI infrastructure, education, and public–private innovation. The company's mission is to advance human capability through responsible and inclusive AI, ensuring that technology serves as a catalyst for progress rather than displacement.

