MindHYVE.ai™ and the Development Authority of LaGrange Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Powered Workforce Development in Georgia

Partnership brings adaptive AI upskilling to Georgia's top-ranked economic development community, targeting the region's advanced manufacturing and industrial workforce

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LAGRANGE, Ga., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE.ai™, Inc. and the Development Authority of LaGrange have signed a Strategic Collaboration Framework (SCF) to deploy AI-powered adaptive learning across LaGrange's workforce ecosystem. The partnership will introduce ArthurAI™, MindHYVE's agentic vocational learning platform, to address upskilling demands in one of the Southeast's largest manufacturing and industrial corridors.

MindHYVE.ai™ and the Development Authority of LaGrange announce a Strategic Collaboration Framework to deploy AI-powered adaptive workforce training across Georgia's largest business park ecosystem.

LaGrange currently ranks as the top economic development community in Georgia, and sixth nationally for micropolitans, according to Site Selection Magazine. The region's Georgia International Business Park (GIBP), the largest in the Southeast and fourth largest in the country, is home to more than 41 international companies across 18 countries, anchored by multiple Fortune 500 companies, including Kia and its supplier network. With a regional workforce of approximately 250,000 and over 50,000 manufacturing jobs, employers have identified a growing gap between effective training and upskilling programs and the basic technical skills required by employers in the region.

Under the framework, MindHYVE.ai™ will work with the Development Authority to deploy ArthurAI™ across employer-driven training programs, beginning with multiple pilot cohorts in the region's advanced manufacturing and automotive supplier networks. The collaboration includes:

ArthurAI™ Vocational Learning Edition (VLE) — adaptive upskilling aligned to employer-identified competencies; adjusts to each worker's learning pace, background, and role in real time, whether they're a first-time floor operator or a seasoned technician learning a new system

— adaptive upskilling aligned to employer-identified competencies; adjusts to each worker's learning pace, background, and role in real time, whether they're a first-time floor operator or a seasoned technician learning a new system ArthurAI™ Corporate Learning Edition (CLE) — AI-fluency training for supervisors, management, and corporate teams, delivered in partnership with the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI)

— AI-fluency training for supervisors, management, and corporate teams, delivered in partnership with the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI) The Dawn Directive™ — the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence's (CIAI) AI literacy and fluency program, powered by MindHYVE.ai™; a 4-month, 18-course, 360-hour AI fluency certification designed for regulated industries and the industrial workforce

Making ArthurAI™ Cost-Neutral for Georgia Employers

A critical accelerator in the LaGrange deployment is Georgia's robust workforce funding ecosystem. ArthurAI™ training programs are designed to qualify for stacked funding through WIOA Title I (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act), the Georgia Work Ready credential framework, federal manufacturing training grants administered through the Department of Labor, and Economic Development partnership opportunities through the Technical College System of Georgia. For participating employers, this funding architecture has the potential to make ArthurAI™ deployment significantly more accessible. The Development Authority of LaGrange will serve as the funding coordination gateway for GIBP employers entering the program.

Initial deployment will focus on parallel pilot programs with local advanced manufacturing and automotive suppliers, comparing adaptive AI-driven training against traditional methods across metrics including completion time, competency retention, and employer satisfaction. The partnership also establishes a pathway for phased expansion across LaGrange's diversified industrial base, with the Development Authority serving as the deployment gateway for ArthurAI™ across GIBP's full 100+ company ecosystem.

"Workforce development has to meet people where they are, not where a standard curriculum assumes they should be," said Bill Faruki, Founder and CEO of MindHYVE.ai™. "ArthurAI™ adapts to each learner's background and pace, whether they're a first-time manufacturing worker or a seasoned operator learning a new system. LaGrange's employer base and economic development leadership make it an ideal environment to demonstrate what that looks like at scale."

"I built ArthurAI™ on one non-negotiable principle: AI should make workers more valuable, not more vulnerable," Faruki added. "We don't deploy technology that displaces people — we deploy technology that makes them indispensable. If it doesn't grow employment, we don't ship it. LaGrange will be the proof point."

"The Development Authority of LaGrange is committed to ensuring our workforce keeps pace with the industries that drive our economy," said Scott Malone, President of the Development Authority of LaGrange. "This collaboration gives us a new tool to deliver training that's faster, more personalized, and directly aligned to what our employers need."

"We are a community built for industry, powered by talent and proven by results. We are excited to be positioned to continue leading the State of Georgia in deployment of new training technologies in ethical AI," said Kelley Bush, Director of Workforce Development and Existing Industry for the Development Authority of LaGrange.

About the Development Authority of LaGrange

The Development Authority of LaGrange drives economic growth and business investment in LaGrange, Georgia and Troup County. Home to the Georgia International Business Park — the largest in the Southeast — LaGrange supports over 100 manufacturers, 41 international companies across 18 countries, and a regional workforce of approximately 250,000. The Authority provides strategic oversight, site selection, workforce training coordination, and business expansion support, and ranks as the #1 economic development community in Georgia and sixth nationally for micropolitans (Site Selection Magazine).

About the California Institute of Artificial Intelligence (CIAI)

The California Institute of Artificial Intelligence is the credentialing body behind the Dawn Directive™ — a 4-month, 18-course, 360-hour AI fluency certification framework designed to produce AI-fluent professionals across regulated industries including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and law. The Dawn Directive™ is powered by MindHYVE.ai™'s ArthurAI™ platform and is deployed across institutional and employer partnerships in the United States and internationally.

About MindHYVE.ai™

Founded by Bill Faruki, MindHYVE.ai™ engineers domain-specific agentic AI systems for education, healthcare, law, finance, and governance. Its technology stack is powered by Eve-Fusion™, a proprietary multi-model consensus reasoning engine, and deployed on Eve-Grid™, MindHYVE's enterprise-grade Azure-native cloud infrastructure. The company's flagship platforms include ArthurAI™ for adaptive learning and ChironAI™ for clinical decision support, with deployments spanning North America, Asia, and Africa. MindHYVE does not use client data for model training; all training relies exclusively on synthetically generated data through Eve-Genesis™, its proprietary reasoning training framework. MindHYVE.ai™ is committed to the principle that AI adoption should grow employment, not diminish it.

For more information:

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email: hello@mindhyve.io | Phone: +1 (949) 200-8668

Partnership & Investment Inquiries:

James Barry | james.barry@mindhyve.io

Media Contact:

Marc Ortiz | marc.ortiz@mindhyve.io

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