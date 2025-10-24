MindHYVE.ai™ and Prime Institute of Health Sciences (PIHS) Launch Landmark AI Partnership to Transform Education and Healthcare in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE.ai™, a global leader in agentic artificial intelligence and adaptive learning technologies, has announced a landmark partnership with the Prime Institute of Health Sciences (PIHS) in Islamabad, marking a defining milestone in Pakistan's AI transformation journey.

This collaboration introduces a dual-sector AI deployment—bringing ArthurAI™ to the classrooms and ChironAI™ to the hospitals of PIHS—making it the first institution in Pakistan to integrate artificial intelligence at scale across both education and healthcare.

MindHYVE.ai™ x PIHS — Bridging Intelligence, Innovation, and Impact

ArthurAI™ — Empowering the Future of Learning

PIHS has adopted ArthurAI™, MindHYVE's next-generation educational intelligence platform, across its academic ecosystem. Built on the Ava-Education™ reasoning model and powered by Learning Cognitive Profiling (LCP), ArthurAI™ personalizes curriculum design, assessments, and faculty support through real-time adaptation to student needs.

This initiative establishes PIHS as a national pioneer in AI-integrated learning, positioning it as the flagship institution in MindHYVE's expansion into Pakistan's education sector.

ArthurAI™ will serve as the foundation for a nationwide initiative to extend intelligent learning systems to 50 additional institutes across Pakistan—advancing equitable access to AI-driven education.

ChironAI™ — Intelligence in Healthcare

Alongside the educational transformation, MindHYVE.ai™ will deploy ChironAI™, its healthcare intelligence platform, across two PIHS-affiliated hospitals in Islamabad.

ChironAI™—built on the Ava-Healthcare™ model—enhances clinical efficiency through predictive analytics, diagnostic assistance, and automated workflow optimization.

The system supports physicians with AI-assisted triage, patient monitoring, and precision diagnostics, improving access to quality healthcare while reducing operational strain.

This deployment represents the first integrated academic–clinical AI implementation in the country.

Strategic Growth and National Vision

The partnership between MindHYVE.ai™ and PIHS is a cornerstone in Pakistan's emerging AI ecosystem—combining academic excellence, clinical application, and policy leadership.

Together, the organizations will:

Expand ArthurAI™ to 50 institutions nationwide by 2026.





Establish a National AI Education Board in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training.





Create an AI Ethics and Governance Framework to guide responsible and transparent adoption in both education and healthcare sectors.

This initiative positions Pakistan among the first nations in South Asia to formalize AI integration across two of its most critical national sectors.

Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai™, stated "Our partnership with PIHS marks the beginning of a transformative era for Pakistan—where education and healthcare evolve together under intelligent systems. We are not just introducing technology; we are helping define the framework for national AI readiness."

Prof. Dr. Anwar Ul Haq, Rector of PIHS, remarked "This collaboration establishes PIHS as a model of AI-driven excellence in both academia and clinical care. By partnering with MindHYVE.ai™, we're building a future-ready institution that reflects Pakistan's vision for an intelligent, equitable, and globally competitive society."

This partnership represents more than a deployment—it is a strategic national framework for sustainable, ethical AI adoption. By integrating intelligent systems into real-world education and healthcare environments, MindHYVE.ai™ and PIHS are demonstrating how AI can empower institutions, support educators and clinicians, and uplift communities.

The collaboration also aligns with Pakistan's broader vision for digital transformation, contributing to skill development, healthcare accessibility, and AI policy leadership in South Asia.

About Prime Institute of Health Sciences (PIHS)

Prime Institute of Health Sciences (PIHS) is one of Pakistan's leading higher education institutions dedicated to advancing excellence in medical, health sciences, and allied education.

Based in Islamabad, PIHS offers accredited programs across multiple disciplines including nursing, medical technology, pharmacy, and clinical research.

Committed to integrating technology and innovation into education, PIHS collaborates with global partners to enhance the quality of learning and healthcare delivery.

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion™ large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and Africa, MindHYVE.ai™ is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.io | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact:

Marc Ortiz

Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804221/MindHYVEai_PIHS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730797/MindHYVE_ai_Logo_MindHYVE_ai_SQ_Logo.jpg