MindHYVE.ai™ and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre Forge Strategic Alliance to Launch AGI-Powered Diagnostic Intelligence Across Pakistan
23 May, 2025, 00:47 GMT
ISLAMABAD, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to elevate clinical diagnostics nationwide, MindHYVE.ai™, a U.S.-based pioneer in orchestrated agentic AI and swarm-intelligent systems, has signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC). The collaboration will see the deployment of Chiron and Ava-AutoNarrator™—two proprietary, AGI-powered agents—across IDC's core diagnostic workflows.
Initially launching at flagship centers in Islamabad (F-8 Markaz) and Lahore (DHA Phase 4), the pilot will introduce a multi-agent diagnostic intelligence layer, enhancing decision precision, speed, and reproducibility in radiology and laboratory services.
"This isn't just AI—it's agentic intelligence in action," said Belal Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai™. "By fusing swarm intelligence with domain-specific reasoning models, we're equipping clinicians with AI collaborators that learn, adapt, and elevate patient outcomes—ethically and transparently."
Key Innovations:
- Chiron – A medical diagnostic reasoner, part of MindHYVE.ai™'s Ava-Agent architecture, performs pre-diagnostic inference and real-time anomaly detection across radiological and laboratory datasets.
- Ava-AutoNarrator™ – A semi-autonomous narrative generation agent, trained on clinical ontologies, that synthesizes structured reports aligned with ICD and HL7 standards.
- Agentic Coordination Layer – MindHYVE.ai™'s Swarm AI Framework orchestrates agents in real-time—enabling self-organization, priority optimization, and contextual reasoning across patient records.
- Secure PACS/LIS Integration – Seamless, encrypted integration with IDC's Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Laboratory Information Systems (LIS).
Three-Phase Rollout Strategy:
- Phase 1 – Ground Launch: Initial deployment, radiologist/lab team onboarding, and system calibration.
- Phase 2 – Reasoner Tuning: AGI model refinement, cross-clinic feedback loops, and clinical data harmonization across 5–7 IDC locations.
- Phase 3 – Nationwide Readiness: DRAP-compliant licensing, agent swarm scaling, and full-stack intelligence across IDC's 130+ branches.
Ethical Intelligence Commitment
All systems will be governed under MindHYVE.ai™'s Ethical AGI Protocol, including:
- Human-in-the-loop validation
- Encrypted patient data pathways
- Collaborative oversight with DRAP and PNAC
- Explainable diagnostic decisions using Ava-Fusion™ reasoning models
"MindHYVE.ai™'s orchestrated AGI reflects our vision of scalable, accessible diagnostics," said Dr. Rizwan Uppal, Founder & CEO of IDC. "This alliance ushers in a new era of intelligent healthcare, anchored in ethics and excellence."
About MindHYVE.ai™
Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, MindHYVE.ai™ builds domain-specific AGI agents, multi-agent orchestration systems, and the Ava-Fusion™ family of reasoning models—driving intelligent transformation in diagnostics, infrastructure, and national systems.
Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email: hello@mindhyve.ai | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668
