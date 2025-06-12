MindHYVE.ai and DV8 Infosystems Sign MoU with KICTANet to Co-Develop Kenya's National AI Policy

NAIROBI, Republic of Kenya and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindHYVE.ai, in partnership with DV8 Infosystems and KICTANet, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the strategic co-development of the Republic of Kenya's National Artificial Intelligence Policy.

This collaboration formalizes a shared commitment to ethical, sovereign, and forward-compatible AI governance. It reflects Kenya's growing stature as a leader in responsible AI development and showcases the region's capacity to shape global AI policy architecture.

MindHYVE.ai & KICTANet sign MoU in Nairobi Built with intelligence, Guided by humanity

Partnership Overview

The MoU establishes a structured alliance between three institutions:

MindHYVE.ai - A Newport Beach–based provider of advanced artificial intelligence technologies, including large-scale reasoning models, domain-specific AI agents, and swarm-intelligent orchestration systems. MindHYVE.ai is internationally recognized as the pioneer of agentic AGI, a paradigm that fuses decentralized intelligence, ethical alignment, and cognitive adaptability at national and enterprise scale.

- A Newport Beach–based provider of advanced artificial intelligence technologies, including large-scale reasoning models, domain-specific AI agents, and swarm-intelligent orchestration systems. MindHYVE.ai is internationally recognized as the pioneer of agentic AGI, a paradigm that fuses decentralized intelligence, ethical alignment, and cognitive adaptability at national and enterprise scale. DV8 Infosystems - The official orchestration and systems integration partner of MindHYVE.ai. DV8 designs and deploys agentic AGI infrastructures through its suite of Ops AI systems orchestrated by swarm intelligence and tailored for government transformation, regulatory alignment, and real-world integration of multi-agent intelligence systems.

- The official orchestration and systems integration partner of MindHYVE.ai. DV8 designs and deploys agentic AGI infrastructures through its suite of Ops AI systems orchestrated by swarm intelligence and tailored for government transformation, regulatory alignment, and real-world integration of multi-agent intelligence systems. KICTANet - Kenya's most respected Think Tank on ICT policy and regulation whose mission is to promote an enabling digital ecosystem that is open, inclusive, secure, and rights-based, through multi-stakeholder approaches. KICTANet provides mechanisms and a framework for continuing cooperation and collaboration in the field of ICT among industry, technical community, academia, media, civil society, development partners, and government.

Purpose and Strategic Objectives

Under the MoU KICTANet, MindHYVE.ai, in partnership with DV8 Infosystems will among others, jointly refine and enhance Kenya's National AI Strategy 2025-2030; contribute technical, ethical, and regulatory design elements rooted in best practice and African contextual realities; embed participatory engagement mechanisms to ensure the inclusion of underrepresented voices; and deliver a comprehensive, publication-ready policy framework to the Government of Kenya. The review will be inclusive and multistakeholder and will take into account ethical and regulatory considerations in line with Kenya's constitutional, economic, and cultural priorities. A Joint Policy Task Team may be constituted to oversee the process, coordinate stakeholder input, and interface with relevant government authorities.

Statement from MindHYVE.ai

"What we're building is not a document. It's a national protocol for intelligence itself," said Bill Faruki, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MindHYVE.ai .

"Kenya is not merely responding to global AI trends—it is positioning to set them. This partnership reflects a shift in the balance of influence in global tech policy. We are honored to help architect cognitive infrastructure that is sovereign by design and exponential by nature."

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Grace Githaiga, Chief Executive Officer of KICTANet stated that."KICTANet views this MoU as a pivotal moment in our national journey toward responsible AI. We are pleased to align with technical partners that recognize the societal weight of this policy work and the urgency of getting it right."

Continental and Global Relevance

This collaboration signals a new chapter in Kenya's digital transformation narrative. By developing a sovereign AI governance model, Kenya positions itself as a thought leader in the global transition toward ethical, inclusive, and locally grounded artificial intelligence.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is a provider of advanced artificial intelligence technologies, including large reasoning models, domain-specific agents, and agentic orchestration frameworks. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, MindHYVE.ai is the recognized pioneer of agentic AGI, merging swarm intelligence, contextual adaptability, and scalable governance design to support institutions, governments, and ecosystems in deploying sovereign-grade AI systems.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email: hello@mindhyve.ai | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

About DV8 Infosystems

DV8 Infosystems is an agentic AI systems orchestrator and integration partner to MindHYVE.ai. The company specializes in the delivery of orchestrated, real-world multi-agent systems for national transformation, regulatory automation, and enterprise-level implementation of cognitive architectures across industries and governments.

About KICTANet

KICTANet is a multi-stakeholder Think Tank for ICT policy and regulation. The Think Tank is a catalyst for reform in the Information and Communication Technology sector. KICTANet's mission is to promote an enabling digital ecosystem that is open, inclusive, secure, and rights-based, through multi-stakeholder approaches.

Website: https://www.kictanet.or.ke/ | Email: info@kictanet.or.ke | Contact: +254 751 000 001

