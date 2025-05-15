MindHYVE.ai™ and Alkhidmat Foundation Partner to Launch Pakistan's First Multi-Sector AI Initiative for Social Good

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative move set to redefine humanitarian operations in Pakistan, MindHYVE.ai™, a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the nation's most respected non-profit organizations. The MoU was signed by Belal Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai™ and Khalid Waqas, President of Alkhidmat Foundation KPK.

This partnership aims to deploy MindHYVE.ai™'s agentic AI systems—starting with the Ava-Education™ large reasoning model and its ArthurAI™ e-learning platform to scale impact across education, healthcare, orphan care, disaster relief, and microfinance initiatives.

As part of the agreement, MindHYVE.ai™ and Alkhidmat will co-establish a Multi-Sector AI Innovation Lab in Peshawar, envisioned as a regional hub for applied AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) solutions in social development. The lab will serve as a launchpad for localized AI training, agent deployment, and academic research, while incubating youth-led startups in partnership with universities and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board.

"This isn't just a tech deployment—this is about building capacity, equity, and long-term national infrastructure for AI-powered social progress," said Belal Faruki "Alkhidmat's mission and reach make them the ideal partner for this new frontier in purpose-driven technology."

Under the first phase, MindHYVE.ai™'s educational agent ArthurAI will be deployed within Alkhidmat's Bano Qabil program, supporting over 85,000 registered students through adaptive learning paths, multilingual content, and real-time feedback. Subsequent phases will see agents like Chiron (healthcare), Eli (finance), and Carter (retail & e-commerce) integrated into Alkhidmat's broader humanitarian services.

Alkhidmat KPK President Khalid Waqas commented, "By combining our grassroots infrastructure with MindHYVE.ai™'s AI expertise, we are opening doors for inclusive education, smarter healthcare, and data-informed governance—especially in Pakistan's most underserved regions."

MindHYVE.ai™ will provide hosted AI platforms, APIs, training, and agent customization. The collaboration will operate under a non-profit licensing model, with both parties committed to sustainability, ethical governance, and regional language accessibility including Urdu and Pashto.

This MoU signals a powerful step toward AI-for-good innovation in Pakistan and sets a precedent for global public-private humanitarian alliances.

