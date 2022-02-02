MindBerry Awarded Contract, For Mental Health Care Services by The Social Chain

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBerry, a leading startup provider of mental health care benefits for employers, today announced it has been awarded a contract for mental health care services by The Social Chain, which provides social commerce on a global scale. MindBerry partners with employers to give employees access to personalised mental health care services, such as therapy, counselling, and coaching globally. MindBerry's client roster already includes companies like Munich Re, and Coffee & TV, an independent visual content studio.

Addressing One of the Defining Problems of Our Time

Mental health is one of the defining problems of our time. Nearly 1 billion people worldwide suffer from a mental health disorder. The World Health Organization estimates that the loss in productivity due to depression and anxiety costs the global economy an estimated $1 trillion annually.

"Innovative companies understand the critical need to provide effective mental health care for their employees," said Sandra de Monte, MindBerry co-founder. "We founded MindBerry to redefine access to quality mental health care to improve individual wellbeing. We are delighted to add The Social Chain, which works at the forefront of social innovation, to our client roster. We are on a trajectory to become a global leader in mental health care by growing our international client base and clinically trained mental health professionals."

Access to Quality Mental Health Care

"MindBerry's innovative approach to delivering mental health care transforms access to quality mental health care for organisations and their employees," said Katy Leeson, MD of The Social Chain. "If 2020 and 2021 events have taught us anything, it demands a shared empathy for mental health and a collective need to support mental health at work moving forward. We are excited to join our companies together to set a new standard for care for our employees, along with exceptional resources for businesses that MindBerry provides, to make mental health and well-being a priority for our exceptional people."

About MindBerry

MindBerry is a leading startup provider of mental health benefits, serving over 500 global employees. MindBerry is transforming mental health care using technology to intelligently match individuals with the right professionals, providing access to unlimited messaging service, and an innovative digital platform to deliver a frictionless experience for members, providers, and employers. MindBerry easily connects members to an elite provider network; therapists, counsellors, and coaches, to provide personalised care for every member. MindBerry's approach to mental health care has been proven to help improve employee engagement and resilience, and reduce health care costs for employers. MindBerry also provides resources; white papers, case studies, and webinars with MindBerry professionals and experts, sharing strategies to support the behavioural health of employees. For more information, visit mind-berry.com and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, and Twitter.

About The Social Chain AG: Social Commerce on a global scale

Social Chain AG is reshaping the world of brands and commerce with Social Commerce. Our strategy and our actions are "Digital first – direct to customer": from branding to marketing to direct sales of our products in the categories Food, Home & Living, Beauty, and Fitness. Our online shops are the most efficient points of sale for our Direct-to-Consumer brands. More than 70 percent of Direct-to-Consumer sales are performed by our owned and operated online shops. Our communities, with over 86 million followers worldwide, inspire our customers and amplify our brand messages. We manage the expansion of our Social Commerce system of communities, brands, digital points of sale and logistics via our integrated proprietary technology platform: LINKS which analyses interests, purchase intentions and product satisfaction along the entire digital customer journey. Social Chain AG's headquarters are in Berlin, with additional locations in Munich, London, Manchester, New York and Los Angeles. Social Chain AG shares (WKN: A1YC99) are being traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges. Since 12 November 2021, the shares of Social Chain AG are also listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

