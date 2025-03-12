MIND GAMES Makes Bold Move into UK Market with Exclusive Selfridges Partnership

US Luxury Fragrance House Brings Its Masterful Scents to British Shores

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND GAMES, the US-based luxury fragrance house renowned for its masterful fusion of scent and strategy, proudly announces its exclusive UK retail partnership with Selfridges, marking a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion.

This groundbreaking debut brings MIND GAMES' captivating fragrances to the discerning British market, offering an unparalleled olfactory experience that challenges conventional perfumery.

MIND GAMES Fragrances

The partnership between MIND GAMES and Selfridges represents a perfect alignment of values. Both brands are synonymous with luxury, innovation, and a commitment to pushing boundaries. With its reputation for curating extraordinary experiences, Selfridges provides the ideal platform for MIND GAMES to showcase its unique approach to fragrance creation.

"We are thrilled to introduce MIND GAMES to the UK market through this exclusive partnership with Selfridges," said Mariana Shalbaf, Founder and Creative Director of MIND GAMES. "At MIND GAMES, we craft fragrances as strategic and sensory experiences, inspired by the mastery of chess and the intricate art of perfumery. Each scent is designed to evoke emotion, challenge perception, and engage the mind—unfolding like a well-played game. Our exclusive launch at Selfridges invites customers to explore the complexity, craftsmanship, and intellectual intrigue woven into every bottle."

MIND GAMES will debut in Selfridges with three of its most iconic fragrances:

Artisan (£270.00): A complex blend that celebrates craftsmanship and creativity. The collection of ten fragrances features notes of aged leather, rare woods, and a hint of metallic accord, creating a grounding and inspiring scent.

Soulmate (£270.00): An intoxicating fragrance collection that explores the depths of human connection. The ten signature scents embrace rich florals intertwined with warm amber and a touch of mystery, embodying the essence of a perfect match.

Perfumer Extraordinaire (£360.00): The crown jewel of the collection, this fragrance is a testament to the art of perfumery itself. A symphony of rare ingredients creates a scent that evolves uniquely on each wearer, truly a masterpiece for connoisseurs.

Each MIND GAMES fragrance is more than just a scent; it's an experience that engages the mind as much as the senses. The brand's unique approach involves creating scents that tell a story, evoke memories, and challenge perceptions.

UK fragrance lovers can now embark on their olfactory journey with MIND GAMES. The collection will be available exclusively at Selfridges Oxford Street from March 2025 and online at Selfridges.com.

For more information about MIND GAMES and its collections, please visit mindgamesfragrances.com or Selfridges.com .

About MIND GAMES:

MIND GAMES links the complex artistry best embodied by the strategy and brilliance of chess with the innovative and hypnotic effects of perfumery. The result is an inaugural fragrance line that delivers a scent wardrobe of extreme olfactive signatures, transporting you to the crucial moments of competition in a test of character, skill, and intellect. However, MIND GAMES is not inspired by a simple game of chess but rather by the heritage, craftsmanship, and design it exemplifies. For more information, visit mindgamesfragrance.com and @mindgamesfragrance on Instagram.

About The Fragrance Group:

At The Fragrance Group, we are global creators, distributors, and licensees of luxury, artisanal fragrances. Our reputation as true collaborators has led to hand-in-glove partnerships with a full range of clients, using a comprehensive business model that takes all aspects of the retail world into account. We offer customized marketing, product development, and distribution strategies with an unparalleled level of personalized attention at every stage of the creative process. Our commitment is to connect exceptional luxury fragrances with an increasingly perceptive client through all channels of the industry. Explore our partnerships at so-avant-garde.com, and visit @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and X for more information.

