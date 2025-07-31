MIND GAMES Expands Across the UK with Selfridges Rollout and Launch of Two Exclusive Fragrances

Following its successful launch at Selfridges Oxford Street, MIND GAMES will expand into Selfridges Birmingham, Manchester Exchange, and Manchester Trafford in August 2025. In tandem, two standout fragrances—Kingside and Queenside—will be available for the first time in the UK, exclusively at Selfridges and Selfridges.com.

"Our Selfridges debut has been a defining moment for MIND GAMES in the UK," said Alex Shalbaf, Co-Founder and CEO. "With our expansion into three new cities and the launch of two emotionally resonant scents, we're offering more opportunities for British customers to discover fragrance as a layered, strategic experience. We're proud to continue this journey with a partner that shares our commitment to design, story, and innovation."

To celebrate the expansion, MIND GAMES will debut a large-scale installation at Selfridges London from 7 July to 17 August 2025—the immersive site will spotlight two of MIND GAMES' latest fragrance editions, Counterplay and Opera Mate, with Kingside and Queenside joining later in the summer. The complete MIND GAMES collection will be available for discovery.

UK FRAGRANCE LAUNCHES & SIGNATURE SCENTS

August 2025: Kingside & Queenside

From the Perfumer Extraordinaire Collection, these extrait de parfums explore dualities of power and presence. Priced at £360.



Kingside: Pistachio, cardamom, and grapefruit open into a floral heart of hazelnut and peony, finishing with tonka bean and Peru balsam. Quietly magnetic.



Queenside: Cassis, pear, and lychee unfold into geranium, violet, and lily of the valley, layered over oakmoss and patchouli. Elegant and commanding.

Kingside and Queenside are available in 100 mL extrait de parfum, each accompanied by two ml concentrated ingredient vials for a deeper olfactory experience.

Both fragrances—Kingside and Queenside—are available exclusively at Selfridges London, Birmingham, Manchester Exchange, Manchester Trafford, and online at Selfridges.com .

For more information about MIND GAMES and its collections, visit mindgamesfragrances.com or Selfridges.com .

About MIND GAMES:

MIND GAMES was born from a profound reverence for the art of fragrance, drawing its inspiration from the intricacy and timeless sophistication of chess. Founded in 2022 by Alex and Mariana Shalbaf, the brand invites wearers into a world where every fragrance is a strategic move—bold, deliberate, and charged with emotion.

What began as an inaugural collection of fine fragrances has since evolved into a growing olfactive universe, spanning three distinct fragrance lines and a newly launched home collection featuring six luxury candles, each crafted to bring the immersive spirit of MIND GAMES into your space.

With accolades including Packaging of the Year from The Fragrance Foundation, recognition from Men's Health in their 2025 Grooming Award, and the inaugural Marie Claire UK Fragrance Awards, MIND GAMES continues to redefine the rules of modern perfumery through storytelling, craftsmanship, and sensory provocation. The brand is available at premier retailers including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Breuninger, Selfridges, and Bloomingdale's Dubai. Explore the world of MIND GAMES at mindgamesfragrance.com and @mindgamesfragrance .

About The Fragrance Group:

At The Fragrance Group, we are global creators, distributors, and licensees of luxury, artisanal fragrances. Our reputation as true collaborators has led to hand-in-glove partnerships with a full range of clients, using a comprehensive business model that takes all aspects of the retail world into account. We offer customized marketing, product development, and distribution strategies with an unparalleled level of personalized attention at every stage of the creative process. Our commitment is to connect exceptional luxury fragrances with an increasingly perceptive client through all channels of the industry. Explore our partnerships at so-avant-garde.com, and visit @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and X for more information.

