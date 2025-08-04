Minaris Advanced Therapies Opens New State-of-the-Art GMP Facility to Support Global Cell and Gene Therapy Growth

MUNICH, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minaris Advanced Therapies, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization and testing provider, has announced the opening of its new GMP manufacturing facility in Munich, Germany. The facility, located in Taufkirchen, strengthens Minaris' global manufacturing network and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in advancing cutting-edge therapies from concept to commercialization.

Minaris Advanced Therapies Board, Executive Leadership and Site Leadership members celebrate the Taufkirchen facility ribbon cutting.

Minaris' new facility builds on over 10 years of experience in both the clinical and commercial manufacture of advanced therapies. The facility is built to support technology transfer of commercial advanced therapies into Europe. The new facility enabled the consolidation of process and analytical development, and all the legacy manufacturing operations onto a single site. Located just minutes from the Munich International Airport, the new facility offers a strategic logistical advantage for clients across Europe and beyond.

The site includes:

Six Grade B/A cleanrooms for aseptic manufacturing





One Grade C cleanroom designed for bioreactors and closed systems with convertible capability to A/B grade





C cleanroom designed for bioreactors and closed systems with convertible capability to A/B grade Customizable cleanroom configurations and 224 m² (2411 ft 2 ) of expansion space





) of expansion space Independently controlled HVAC systems for each cleanroom suite to reduce downtime and enable true parallel production activities





Dedicated process development and quality control laboratories





Cryopreservation and storage facilities





Enhanced alarming and safety systems

"The opening of this facility marks an important milestone in our mission to accelerate the development and manufacturing of transformative cell and gene therapies globally," said Dr. Orla Cloak, Chief Executive Officer of Minaris Advanced Therapies. "It enhances our European footprint and enhances our ability to meet client needs with speed, quality, and scalability."

"This facility embodies our shared vision for the future of cell and gene therapy manufacturing—scalable, flexible, and globally integrated," said Iain Baird, Chairman of the Board, Minaris Advanced Therapies. "The seamless transition into this new facility is a testament to the dedication of our team in Germany and the commitment Minaris Advanced Therapies has to bring long-term value to clients and patients worldwide."

Minaris hosted an opening celebration at the new site on Thursday, July 31.

About Minaris Advanced Therapies

Minaris Advanced Therapies is a global contract development and manufacturing organization and contract testing provider with a focus on cell and gene therapies. Minaris Advanced Therapies is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has more than 650,000 square feet of infrastructure across the United States, Europe and Asia. The organization has manufactured and released over 7,500 GMP batches and has a global network that supports therapy developers through early-stage development, clinical trials and commercial manufacturing.

Minaris Advanced Therapies is a portfolio company of Altaris.

About Altaris

Altaris is an investment firm with an exclusive focus on acquiring and building companies in the healthcare industry. Since its inception in 2003, Altaris has invested in more than 50 companies across a range of healthcare sub-sectors, with a consistent goal of delivering value to the healthcare system and generating attractive financial returns for investors. Altaris is headquartered in New York City and manages $10 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.altariscap.com

