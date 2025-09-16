MIMARU Expands Same-day Luggage Delivery Service to Tokyo-Osaka/Kyoto Route

- Exceptional Japanese Service Impresses Visiting Families, Enhancing Comfort along Golden Route -

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., operator of the apartment hotel brand MIMARU, expanded its renowned "Luggage Delivery by MIMARU" service to cover the Tokyo-Osaka/Kyoto route from September 1, 2025.

Launched in May 2024, the service enables guests to drop off luggage in the morning and receive it at their destination the same evening. Originally offered between airports and MIMARU locations in Tokyo and Osaka/Kyoto, the service achieved a customer satisfaction rate of 96.1% and a delay rate below 0.1% from May 2024 to March 2025 -- thanks to meticulous Japanese standards of reliability: No damage, no lost luggage, and without delay.

With this new intercity expansion, overseas families traveling the popular "Golden Route" can enjoy smooth, hands-free journeys while reducing congestion on tourist transport. Nearly 90% of MIMARU's guests are families with children, and the company has developed services to ease the challenges of multi-city travel.

How It Works

-Reserve online by 11:00 p.m. the day before

-Drop off luggage at MIMARU front desks or designated airports in the morning

-Receive items at the destination the same evening

-Track delivery via email updates with photo confirmation

Pricing (per item, tax included)

-Between Tokyo and Osaka/Kyoto: JPY 5,000

-Within Tokyo: JPY 2,600

-Within Osaka/Kyoto: JPY 2,300

For More Details: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/luggage-delivery/

Guest Feedback

-"We could head straight to sightseeing after landing."

-"Traveling with children after a long flight was much easier with less trouble of carrying luggage."

-"Without luggage, we explored Osaka, Nara, and Kyoto in one day."

-"Photo updates by email gave us peace of mind."

Family Focus, Beyond Stays

Looking ahead, MIMARU will continue expanding intercity delivery routes and enhancing services that make travel in Japan more comfortable for families. In April 2025, MIMARU also opened the ANO-NE Kids Club in Tokyo's Ginza, providing a safe indoor play area, so parents can enjoy shopping and dining with peace of mind.

With initiatives like these, MIMARU remains committed to creating a new standard for family-friendly travel in Japan.

MIMARU Official Website: https://mimaruhotels.com/

Sustainability Website: https://mimaruhotels.com/sustainability/