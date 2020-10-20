MIM Software Inc. Announces CE Mark Approval for Quantitative SPECT Reconstruction

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced it has received CE Mark approval for its quantitative SPECT reconstruction product, SPECTRA Quant™. It has also received approval for its vendor-neutral SPECT reconstruction method, SPECTRA Recon™. The CE Mark approval presents a vendor-neutral quantitative SPECT/CT reconstruction tool for clinicians in Europe.

The combination of SPECTRA Quant and SPECTRA Recon provides a vendor-neutral SPECT platform that can be used with existing SPECT/CT cameras. The platform allows for iterative reconstruction, CT-based attenuation correction, energy window-based scatter correction, depth-dependent resolution recovery, and conversion of counts to activity (Bq/ml and SUV).

"SPECTRA Quant and SPECTRA Recon present an exciting opportunity in Nuclear Medicine, as quantitative SPECT unveils improved opportunities in response monitoring, diagnosis, and prognosis in addition to applications for dosimetry," said Aaron Nelson, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MIM Software Inc.

SPECTRA Quant and SPECTRA Recon are part of MIM Software's comprehensive Nuclear Medicine solution, allowing physicians and technologists to work together through the use of a common platform and set of tools for PET/CT, SPECT, and MRI.

SPECTRA Quant is also included with MIM Software's personalised dosimetry solution, MIM SurePlan™ MRT, allowing for the calculation of absorbed doses from Molecular Radiotherapy procedures.

MIM Software will highlight SPECTRA Quant, SPECTRA Recon, and its vast array of other Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging solutions during the 33rd Annual EANM Congress, taking place virtually October 22-30. Attendees wishing to view a demonstration can visit MIM Software's virtual booth.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, and Cardiac Imaging. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, MIM Software is a privately held company with offices worldwide.

