Milwaukee Tool selects Medius to fully automate accounts payable operations for improved cash flow visibility and workflow

Leading tool and power equipment company adopts cloud-based Medius AP Automation to support their growing business and modernize invoice processing

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of cloud-based accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that Milwaukee Tool has selected Medius AP Automation to automate its accounts payable operations for greater speed, flexibility, and return on investment.

As a nearly 100-year old company, Milwaukee Tool has grown significantly over the past 10 years by expanding its product portfolio of professional power tools, hand tool and accessory solutions for the construction trades. The company realized the need to modernize its procure-to-pay operations to keep pace with its growth.

In line with its focus on delivering new products to the market with speed and agility, Milwaukee Tool found the Medius AP Automation solution ideal to support its decentralized purchasing methodology, providing the requisite control and ease-of-use to support multiple business units and the processing of an increasing volume of invoices.

Milwaukee Tool also saw the benefits of the Medius AP Automation mobile-first and cloud delivery model in supporting user access to invoices and workflow/approvals on-the-go. The company noted the user-friendly interface, similar in design to consumer mobile applications, offered the ability to empower users via ease and efficiency.

"After reviewing 16 solutions, we found the Medius AP Automation solution's robust accounts payable and procurement features the best fit for our AP, finance and purchasing goals and objectives," said Darin Brzakala, CPA, and Senior Finance Manager, Milwaukee Tool. "By adopting Medius AP Automation, we believe we'll see a full return on investment in cost savings, reduction in manual tasks, and increased efficiencies in under a year. We believe the relationship with Medius will play a key role in supporting new product development and top-line growth moving forward."

"Milwaukee Tool continues to be a leader in the power tools sector and now it's bringing the power of Medius AP Automation to its AP and procurement processes," said Michael Ventrella, Senior Vice President of Sales, Medius. "We look forward to partnering with Milwaukee Tool on its AP automation journey to help the company modernize its operations to fuel future growth."

