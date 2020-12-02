Milliman to expand Data Science & AI capability in the Benelux

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, a premier global consulting firm specialized in advanced quantitative modelling and data science, announced that it has expanded its data science and artificial intelligence capability by taking on the data science consulting team of Ortec Finance.

The new team, in combination with Milliman's existing data science competence, will continue to support its current customers with data science consultancy projects in the Benelux to generate value from their structured and unstructured data, and to advise them on their strategic journey to become data driven. Ortec Finance will concentrate on the use of data science in their software solutions.

"Due to digitization, companies across a wide range of industries see their data volume explode. This in combination with rapid progress in AI technology, leads to a substantial demand for consulting services in this field. We are at the forefront of the era of AI disruption," says Raymond van Es, who will serve as Lead Data Science & AI of Milliman in the Benelux.

Peter Franken, Milliman Principal, sees it as an important step in strengthening Milliman's predictive analytics and modelling capabilities in the Benelux. "Having Raymond and his team joining allows us to accelerate expanding our service offering outside the financial industry as well as our technical capabilities in the area of data science and predictive analytics."

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial, risk management and technology solutions. Our consulting in advanced quantitative modelling and data science encompasses the full spectrum of business, financial, government, union, education, and nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

