Milliman adds J.P. Augeri to global retirement and benefits team

"Our clients know that we're committed to giving them independent expertise, at a time when independent expertise is increasingly hard to come by," said Milliman Global Employee Benefits Director Jeff Budin. "John-Paul Augeri's well-timed arrival will allow us to further integrate and expand our global employee benefit capabilities."

Milliman services multinational benefit clients through its more than 60 offices worldwide and via its joint venture, MBWL International. Multinational clients turn to Milliman and MBWL for unique expertise in global retirement, benefits, and mergers and acquisitions. Augeri, who has served as a benefit leader at large consultancies, will be responsible for integrating and expanding these efforts.

"Milliman is a special organization because of its independence and its unique expertise in retirement security and benefits consulting," said Augeri. "Milliman is also a global leader in M&A work, with the broad perspective to bring the best expertise to today's complex financial transactions."

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit www.milliman.com.

About MBWL International

MBWL International provides actuarial and consultancy services to multinational organisations on their employee benefits plans around the world. Established as a joint venture between Milliman, Barnett Waddingham, and Lurse, MBWL International brings together the experience and resources of these three businesses which include over 5,000 employees across 30 countries. The firm specialises in providing global strategic advice on the design, financing, risk management and governance of pension and benefit plans, and supports clients with pension accounting disclosures, arrangements for internationally mobile employees and the employee benefit considerations associated with corporate sales and purchases from due diligence to integration. For further information, visit https://mbwl-int.com.

