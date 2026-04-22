Milliken & Company to Showcase Next-Generation Product Innovations at Interpack 2026

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From ultra‑clear packaging to lighter‑weight, more recyclable structures, Milliken & Company is advancing the way polymers perform in everyday applications. At Interpack 2026, May 7–13 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Milliken will spotlight next‑generation additive technologies designed to help converters and brand owners improve efficiency, design flexibility, and material performance at scale. Milliken experts will also participate in Spotlight Forum sessions on May 11 and 12, sharing real-world examples of how the company has helped brands achieve advanced packaging solutions.

"The future of packaging depends on how well materials and processes work together," said Wim Van De Velde, executive vice president and managing director of Milliken's plastic additives business. "At Interpack, we're highlighting technologies developed to help our customers improve performance while enabling lighter‑weight and more recyclable packaging designs."

For more than 60 years, Milliken has leveraged material science to deliver solutions that maximize resource efficiency and minimize resource use. Featured food-contact compliant innovations at Interpack 2026 include:

Millad ClearX™ 9000 : Ideal for food packaging, home storage, and medical applications, this next-generation clarifier for polypropylene (PP) delivers ultra-clear transparency at reduced additive loading levels. Millad ClearX™ 9000 enhances additive compatibility to help resin producers and converters experience less downtime, less waste, and quicker changeovers—delivering measurable improvements in manufacturing efficiency.





: Ideal for food packaging, home storage, and medical applications, this next-generation clarifier for polypropylene (PP) delivers ultra-clear transparency at reduced additive loading levels. Millad ClearX™ 9000 enhances additive compatibility to help resin producers and converters experience less downtime, less waste, and quicker changeovers—delivering measurable improvements in manufacturing efficiency. LeneX™ UGN-52: Milliken's latest barrier improvement technology enhances the performance of HDPE and LLDPE films, containers, and pharmaceutical bottles. These solutions enable downgauging to reduce material usage and part weight while improving barrier properties in polyethylene (PE), allowing designers to create more mono-material products, improving recycling compatibility.





Milliken's latest barrier improvement technology enhances the performance of HDPE and LLDPE films, containers, and pharmaceutical bottles. These solutions enable downgauging to reduce material usage and part weight while improving barrier properties in polyethylene (PE), allowing designers to create more mono-material products, improving recycling compatibility. Hyperform ® HPN ® : Milliken's nucleating agents transform PP performance. They deliver crisper aesthetics, and faster cycle times all while improving optical clarity, reducing haze, and ensuring isotropic shrinkage. Perfect for injection molding and thin-wall applications, these solutions work across homopolymer, impact, and block copolymer PP.





Milliken's nucleating agents transform PP performance. They deliver crisper aesthetics, and faster cycle times all while improving optical clarity, reducing haze, and ensuring isotropic shrinkage. Perfect for injection molding and thin-wall applications, these solutions work across homopolymer, impact, and block copolymer PP. ClearShield™: UV absorber technology for PET packaging applications that helps protect packaged contents from exposure to ultraviolet light while maintaining crystal-clear appearance.

From clarifiers to colorants, concentrates, and much more, Milliken's additive portfolio is purpose-built to help solve today's packaging challenges. Visit the Milliken booth C18 in Hall 10 at Interpack 2026 or interpack2026.milliken.com to learn more.

About Milliken

Milliken harnesses materials science to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs today. Discover our innovative portfolio of textiles, flooring, specialty chemicals, and healthcare solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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