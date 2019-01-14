Millicom Confirms End of Talks Regarding a Possible Offer for Its Shares
22 Jan, 2019, 22:26 GMT
LEUDELANGE, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular S.A. (the Company) announced today that the preliminary discussions regarding a possible offer for all the shares of the Company have been terminated by Liberty Latin America Ltd without an offer being made.
