Millicom confirms end of talks regarding a possible offer for its shares

LEUDELANGE, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular S.A. (the Company) announced today that the preliminary discussions regarding a possible offer for all the shares of the Company have been terminated by Liberty Latin America Ltd without an offer being made.

