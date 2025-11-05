MillerKnoll formalises presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to accelerate local partnerships

The design collective marks its establishment in KSA with an intimate gathering in Riyadh, underscoring long-term commitment to customers, dealers, and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll today marked the formal establishment of its legal presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with an invitation-only evening for VIP clients, the architecture and design community, and dealer partners in Riyadh. The move enhances MillerKnoll's ability to operate locally, shortening decision cycles and strengthening on-the-ground service for projects across the Kingdom's rapidly evolving built environment.

"Our growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents more than geographic expansion, it reflects our commitment to be closer to our clients and partners in a market that is redefining design at scale," said Kartik Shethia, Managing Director, APMEA. "As Saudi Arabia continues to transform under Vision 2030, we're proud to bring the full strength of our collective of brands, our expertise, and our purpose, to support the spaces shaping the Kingdom's future."

"Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic design markets in the world right now," said Stacy Stewart, Senior Regional Director, MillerKnoll. "Formalising our presence enables us to serve clients with greater agility, from procurement and specification through installation and aftercare, while deepening the partnerships that matter most."

"As a long-standing certified dealer for MillerKnoll, we're proud to support this milestone," said Zubeir Syed, General Manager, Arabian Furniture and Design. "It strengthens our collective ability to deliver world-class environments for clients in the Kingdom."

The celebration comes as Saudi Arabia advances transformative programmes under Vision 2030, and prepares to host Expo 2030 Riyadh, driving demand for human-centred, high-performance spaces across workplace, hospitality, education and healthcare. MillerKnoll's expanded local capability aligns with these priorities, bringing global design leadership and proven delivery models to landmark developments across the Kingdom.

Guided by its purpose, design for the good of humankind, MillerKnoll partners with clients to create inclusive, sustainable spaces that help people work, live and gather better.

Event

The Riyadh gathering brought together leaders from the A&D community, VIP clients, and dealer partners for a design-led evening celebrating collaboration and the Kingdom's flourishing creative economy. Guests also experienced an exclusive MillerKnoll product activation, showcasing the collective's portfolio through an immersive installation that highlighted innovation, craftsmanship, and human-centred design.

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated net sales of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

