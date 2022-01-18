Milkman Technologies reveals Smart Appointment enhancements capabilities to maximize e-commerce consumers' experiences

"Customers are looking for a real promise-to-delivery, based on trust and reliability", said Antonio Perini, CEO of Milkman Technologies. "Pre-configured delivery schedules are no longer perceived as enough; customers become more and more selective by choosing their preferred time-slots and paying accordingly".

The ordering process represents a real opportunity to influence the shopping experience: offering flexible time/date slots gives customers the extraordinary power of selecting the window that fits their needs, paying a price that is adjusted dynamically, according to current and projected capacity.

Benefits for Retailers and Shippers are twofold: economically incentivizing wider slots guarantees better-distributed volumes and eliminates infeasible deliveries reducing operational expenditures.

"There are customers who value a particular time window regardless of cost, so dynamic pricing tools help maximize the revenue opportunity for the business", comments Antonio Perini.

Consumers are becoming more demanding and tend to prefer brands that offer interactive delivery options: Milkman Smart Appointment matches fleet capacity and predicted density, giving retailers and logistic professionals a strategic advantage to successfully manage fulfilment and customer journey.

Colvin, IKEA, Public MediaMarkt and many more have already adopted Smart Appointment to exceed customer expectations and boost loyalty and trust.

Watch our new video and discover how technology can synchronize the shopper's experience with a smart logistics approach. Follow our last mile experts community .

About Milkman Technologies: Milkman Technologies offers a supply chain customer-centric solution to Retailers looking to provide a superior customer journey mastering the last mile and to Carriers that need to increase their profits with scalable hyper-automated operations and resources management. Milkman Technologies was founded in 2015 and now counts €35 million in funding, international clients and offices across Europe.

Web & Social Channels:

Website

LinkedIn

Instagram

Youtube

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724264/Milkman_Technologies_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608406/Milkman_Technologies_logo.jpg

SOURCE Milkman Technologies