Milking Automation Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milking automation market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increased focus on mechanization of dairy farms, reduction in labor cost due to the adoption of milking automation solutions, and the growing demand for quality dairy products are a few of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

Software segment likely to witness higher growth for milking automation market between 2022 and 2027

The software segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The integration of new technologies such as integrated API and cloud, and features such as remote access, and real-time herd health monitoring are a few factors driving the growth of the milking automation market for the software segment. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the remote monitoring of milking parlor operations in real-time and the tracking of dairy cows and their health with the help of sensor technology, along with behavior monitoring and control of livestock on dairy farms for efficient feed management and better milk yield are a few of the major factors propelling the milking automation software market growth.

Small-sized farms to account largest market share in milking automation market by 2027

Small-sized farms held the largest market share in 2021. Reduced labor costs for milking cows, increased milk yields due to more frequent milking, and a better social life for dairy farm families are a few of the major advantages driving the market for milking automation. Dairy farms in several major milk-producing countries and regions such as the European Union, India, Brazil, and China have an average farm size of fewer than 100 cows per farm. The increasing number of dairy farms in these countries to meet the growing demand for milk and dairy products globally is expected to provide increased opportunities for the adoption of milking automation solutions.

Europe likely to be the largest market for milking automation between 2022 and 2027

Due to the widespread automation of dairy farms in Western Europe, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2021. DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), and Dairymaster (Ireland) are some of the major players in the milking automation market in Europe. A wide range of milking automation solutions are provided by these companies to end users worldwide. Automation trends, high labor wages, and the presence of several market players all contribute to the markets growth in Europe. Europe is one of the largest producers of dairy products globally. It is among the major regions to have widely adopted automated milking solutions and is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for market players owing to the increasing number of livestock farms in Europe. Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the UK account for over 80% of the total milk production in Europe.

Key players in the milking automation market include DeLaval (Sweden), Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), GEA Group (Germany), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US), BouMatic (US), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Dairymaster (Ireland), and BECO Dairy Automation Inc. (US).

