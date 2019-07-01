Milk Protein Market Report 2023 - In-Depth Insights on Market Share, Strategies, Financial Benchmarking, Product Benchmarking, Competitor & SWOT Analysis: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global milk protein market is estimated to witness steady growth during the forecast period and shows no signs of slowing down. Milk protein is consumed as a functional food that is usually factory-made by extensive dehydration process and by minimizing the lactose content of the milk. It also plays a vital role as a key ingredient for producing cheese, yogurt, and other confectionery products.

Altering lifestyle has raised focus on healthy consumption patterns, which is driving the demand for milk protein market at an incremental rate. Organic protein is extensively used as a potential health supplement due to its swelling satiety in preventing obesity and treating diabetes. Due to its high nutrient content, milk protein is becoming a popular choice among athletes as a sports food. Milk protein market is anticipated to peruse enormous industrial growth owing to its organoleptic properties, low lactose content, and an excelling nutritional profile.

Download PDF to know more details about "Milk Protein Market" report 2023.

Milk protein formula has found its applications across various sectors of dietetic & sports foods, meal replacement, dairy products, clinical nutrition, nutritional beverages, and infant food. PepsiCo has acquired CytoSport to develop MusCle Milk, a ready-to-drink beverage, energy bars, and protein powders. This has helped them strengthen their presence in this dynamic business. The Middle East & Africa have demonstrated greater demand for milk protein market over the past few years. This has represented enormous opportunities for industry players to enhance their product capabilities and to meet the region's growing health consciousness. At Gulfood 2019, NZMP will be using their technical expertise to broaden their range of specialized sports nutrition. They have successfully maintained a record for deploying dairy consumables with great tastes and performance at an accessible price point.

Some of the key participants operating in the milk protein market consist of Westland Milk Products, Theo Muller, Sole Mizo, Milk Specialties Inc., United Dairymen of Arizona, Tatura Milk Ltd., Lata Group, Grassland, Fonterra, Idaho Milk, Glanbia, Darigolds, Erie Foods Inc, Devondale Murray Goulburn Co-operative, and Dairiconcepts among others. The rising preference for nutritious food among the densely populated countries of India and China is driving the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Access 105 page research report with TOC on "Milk Protein Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-milk-protein-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Milk Protein in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Milk Protein market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Lactalis Ingredients



Fonterra Co-Operative Group



Frieslandcampina



Arla Foods



Saputo Ingredients



Glanbia PLC



Kerry Group



Havero Hoogwewt



Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH



Amco Protein

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cow Milk Protein



Buffalo Milk Protein



Goat Milk Protein

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Milk Protein for each application, including

Infant Formula



Sports Nutrition



Dairy Products



Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.