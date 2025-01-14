Military Robots Market worth $26.49 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military robots market is projected to reach USD 26.49 billion by 2029, from USD 18.20 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the military robots market is driven by several factors, including the growing use of UAVs to counter-terrorism. These aerial robots are increasingly employed for targeted surveillance, precision strikes, and intelligence gathering in high-risk areas, minimizing the exposure of human soldiers.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 18.20 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 26.49 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, Operational Technology, Propulsion, System, Deployment Method, Range, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of Skilled and Trained Personnel to Operate UAVs Key Market Opportunities Increased defense budgets of different countries Key Market Drivers Growing Demand for Autonomous Systems in the Defense Sector

Similarly, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) are witnessing increasing adoption for tasks like explosive ordnance disposal, and battlefield reconnaissance. In the marine domain, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) are gaining traction for mine countermeasures, and maritime surveillance, with defense organizations investing significantly in enhancing their autonomous navigation and endurance. Collectively, the integration of these land, marine, and airborne robots reflects a growing trend toward reducing human risks and increasing operational efficiency in military operations.

Based on operational technology, the autonomous segment will grow at the highest CAGR in the military robots market during the forecast period.

The autonomous segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies that can enhance operational efficiency, reduce human risk, and provide tactical advantages on the battlefield. These systems can operate in dangerous environments, conduct reconnaissance, and execute precision strikes with minimal human oversight, making them invaluable for modern warfare. Additionally, as defense forces look to minimize personnel casualties and enhance mission capabilities, the shift toward autonomous systems is accelerating, driving substantial growth in this segment. The continuous evolution of autonomous technologies and their integration with other military systems will further fuel their expansion in the coming years.

Based on the propulsion, the electric segment will lead the market during the forecast period.

The electric propulsion segment is expected to lead the military robots market during the forecast period due to its significant advantages in terms of efficiency, reliability, and operational flexibility. Electric propulsion systems offer quieter and more efficient performance, which is critical in military applications where stealth and energy conservation are paramount. These systems also benefit from lower maintenance costs, enhanced maneuverability, and the ability to operate in a wide range of environments without relying on fuel-based systems. Additionally, with advancements in battery technology and energy management systems, electric propulsion is becoming more viable for longer missions, further boosting its adoption in military robotics.

North America is expected to capture the largest share during the forecast period in 2024.

North America is leading the military robots industry primarily due to its significant defense budgets, advanced technological capabilities, and strong focus on modernizing military operations. The US, in particular, is the largest spender on defense globally, a portion of which is dedicated to research, development, and procurement of autonomous systems. North America has a robust infrastructure for developing and testing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous navigation systems, which are critical for military robots. The growing adoption of UAVs for surveillance and precision strikes, coupled with the use of UGVs and UUVs for reconnaissance, logistics, and maritime operations, underscores the region's leadership. Additionally, the presence of government programs like DARPA also plays a pivotal role in fostering innovation and maintaining North America's leadership in this sector.

The report profiles key players in military robots companies such as Northrop Grumman (US), Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), L3harris Technologies Inc. (US), and Leonardo S.p.A (Italy).

