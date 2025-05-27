Military Drone Market worth $22.81 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military drone market will grow from USD 15.80 billion in 2025 to USD 22.81 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The military drone market growth is driven by increased investments in advanced military solutions to enhance defense capabilities. The rise in piracy and territorial encroachments in regions like Central Asia, South America, East Africa, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and West Africa has led to heightened maritime patrolling and anti-piracy operations. As a result, there is a growing reliance on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for maritime patrolling and identifying potential hotspots.

Military Drone Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 15.80 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 22.81 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, application, MTOW, speed, type, operation mode, launching mode, propulsion, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Defining secure identification for safety Key Market Opportunities Use of UAVs for cargo delivery in military operations Key Market Drivers Rising advanced avionics technologies

Based on propulsion, the battery segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion, the military drone market has been categorized into turbo engines, piston engines, and battery-powered drones. The battery segment encompasses military drones utilizing lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, and hybrid cells. During the forecast period, the battery segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate at 16.2%, driven by the adoption of batteries in many short- and medium-range and small drones. High-endurance tactical and strategic drones are typically powered by turbo engines, specifically gas-powered turbojet and turbofan engines. Meanwhile, piston engines have found applications in many small military drones designed for low-power and low-speed operations. Battery or electric military drones leverage batteries for energy storage, powering electric motors.

Based on speed, the subsonic segment is estimated to register a significant market share in 2024.

Based on speed, the military drone industry is divided into subsonic and supersonic segments. The subsonic is subdivided into drones with speeds of <100 Km/hr, 100–300 Km/hr, and >300 Km/hr. Currently, the subsonic segment dominates the market, reflecting the prevalence of military drones operating at conventional subsonic speeds. Subsonic drones, characterized by speeds ranging from standstill to slightly below the speed of sound (Mach 0.8), contributed significantly to the market share in 2023. This growth is driven by an increased demand for highly autonomous drones operating at high subsonic speeds.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed strong demand for military drones during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region stands out as a global leader in technology and innovation, showcasing the fastest growth in military drone adoption. Notably, countries such as China, Malaysia, South Korea, and India are making substantial investments in the development of military drone projects. India frequently procures military solutions from North America and Europe. China, recognized for its advanced technology and efficient manufacturing capabilities, plays a significant role in the drone industry. Key Chinese companies engaged in the manufacturing of military drones, payloads, and drone components include Autel Robotics, China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, Chengdu Rainpoo Technology Co., Ltd., Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Major players in military drone companies include Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) (US), and Teledyne FLIR LLC (US).

