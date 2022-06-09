Military Battery Market Will Reach USD 2751.7 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 4.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Battery market is segment by Type - Lithium Battery, Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Battery, Thermal Battery, Others, by Application - Propulsion Systems, Auxiliary Power Units (APU), Backup Power, Ignition Systems, Communication & Navigation Systems, Fire Control Systems, Electro Optics & Thermal Imaging Systems, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Consumer Resources Category.

The military Battery market size is estimated to be worth USD 2113 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2751.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of The Military Battery Market are

The military battery market is expected to grow due to factors such as changes in warfare techniques, demand for contemporary combat systems based on sophisticated technologies, increased demand for surveillance drones, and increased reliance on mobile technologies and remotely operated unmanned machinery.

A rise in military spending across the board, owing to an increase in the number of international disputes, will also drive military battery market growth in the coming years.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MILITARY BATTERY MARKET

A rise in demand for efficient portable equipment has arisen from changes in fighting strategies and growing reliance on mobile technologies on the battlefield. Due to the limitations of solar energy as a fuel source, there has been an increase in demand for devices that can store energy and use it to operate electronics as needed. The military battery market is growing due to the worldwide military sector's increasing demand for efficient and low-maintenance power storage technologies.

Increased reliance on remotely operated robotic machinery to replace human life on the battlefield has resulted in an increase in demand for power storage devices to overcome its limits. Military batteries are in high demand due to the growing popularity of remotely operated and fully automated UAVs and robots.

The growing demand for rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries in defense is expected to drive the growth of the Military Battery Market. In the military, rechargeable batteries are becoming more popular as they become more durable, safer, and have a longer operating life. Although primary battery systems will always have a place, rechargeables are increasingly being used in tactical operations and command posts. With superior cycle life and the wide operating temperature capability necessary in tough operations, lithium-ion batteries are well suited for these applications, especially when charging outlets are scarce. Furthermore, because of their increased reliability, lithium-ion batteries are more likely to be reused following missions. Silent Watch, microgrid applications, renewable energy applications, and even underwater vehicles are among DOD's specific goals.

Furthermore, the use of batteries as energy storage devices by defense forces is expected to drive the growth of the military battery market. The United States Marine Corps and the United States Army have expressed interest in using lithium iron phosphate batteries in microgrid and Forward Operating Base (FOB) camp applications. Generators and/or lead-acid batteries have traditionally powered these camps, but decision-makers are now looking to lithium as a more efficient and lighter-weight battery.

MILITARY BATTERY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, The lithium battery segment is expected to account for the largest Military Battery Market Share and to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. Because of the growing use of lithium batteries in unmanned systems around the world, this market is growing.

Based on region, the North American region is expected to be the most lucrative region. In this region, the important countries for the market study are the United States and Canada. The military battery market in North America is predicted to rise due to the increased acquisition of guided munitions and military aircraft.

Based on application, the Propulsion Systems segment is expected to be the most lucrative.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Arotech

Bren-Tronics

Eaglepicher

Enersys

Saft

BST Systems

Cell-Con

Concorde

Denchi Power

Kokam

Lincad

Mathews Associates

Navitas Systems

Teledyne Technologies

Ultralife

