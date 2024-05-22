MilesWeb UK Hosting Game: Free cPanel for All VPS and Dedicated Server Plans

LONDON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Free cPanel with all the managed VPS and dedicated server hosting plans, MilesWeb is all set to rewrite the UK web hosting rulebook.

MilesWeb, a foremost hosting provider, is making a game-changing entrance in the UK web hosting industry. By offering a free cPanel with its managed VPS and dedicated hosting services, they're setting a new standard that's practically unheard of in the industry.

It's a milestone set by MilesWeb, empowering businesses and favouring beginners and experts without extra charges. The management of the VPS and dedicated services with cPanel brings control, performance, and flexibility.

Unlike other providers, users won't have to pay extra for cPanel; during migration with MilesWeb-managed VPS and dedicated servers, it's included for free. All of MilesWeb's UK VPS and dedicated hosting plans include a free cPanel, which eliminates additional expenditure of your pounds on a control panel. It also brings effortless website management with a few technicalities. Users get free website migration with the best uptime, ensuring stress-free hosting.

"This isn't just about offering free cPanel," says Deepak Kori, Founder of MilesWeb UK Ltd. "We're thrilled to lead the industry with this pioneering moment in the hosting industry. It will encourage all budget-conscious individuals to try the wide spectrum of VPS and dedicated servers and take their dream business to the next level."

Key Benefits for UK Businesses

Easy-to-Use Control Panel:

cPanel is the leading control panel due to its intuitive dashboard, management, and less technical handling.

Cloud Infrastructure:

All the VPS servers are built on high-grade cloud infrastructure for enhanced performance.

Transparent Billing

With its true pricing and transparent billing structures, you also get free cPanel without any hidden charges.

Resource Tracking:

With its user-friendly control panel, there's no need for an individual resource monitoring manager.

Free-Setup

Even if it's a free cPanel, MilesWeb takes complete responsibility for setting up the server configurations and core settings.

About MilesWeb:

MilesWeb, since its establishment in 2012, has expanded as an outstanding leader in the global web hosting industry. They are well-known for comprehensive web hosting services, including shared, VPS Hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated servers, reseller hosting, and more. Additionally, they are a one-stop solution for their global 50000+ customers, offering backups, domains, SSL, and other industry-grade assistance with 24/7 support and the best security.

Media Contact:

Jackson Lane

sales@milesweb.co.uk

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419507/MilesWeb_Logo.jpg