Mile High Labs UK Announces Distribution Agreement with Nisa Retail for Consumer CBD Brand

Nisa, owned by The Co-operative Group, to be distributor of Mellow Greens products

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Labs, a leading processor of hemp-derived cannabinoids, announced a distribution agreement with Nisa Retail for Mellow Greens CBD products. Nisa is owned by The Co-operative Group, the UK's largest convenience store group. Starting in early July, 11 Mellow Greens products were made available through Nisa to its network of over 2,500 local independently owned stores.

"The UK is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for CBD," said John Wallace, Managing Director of UK and EU for Mile High Labs. "Co-op/Nisa Retail recognised this demand and did their due diligence to find a trustworthy brand capable of meeting and maintaining their high standards of quality."

The Mellow Greens family of products launched in August 2019 with 11 SKUs, including eight CBD oral drops and three CBD e-liquids. It quickly became a mainstay in UK convenience stores due to its reliability and affordability. All Mellow Greens products are exclusively formulated using Mile High Labs CBD ingredients.

Mile High Labs is globally recognised for its steadfast commitment to quality and strong advocacy for CBD regulation around the world. In March, the CBD manufacturer continued to lead compliance efforts in the EU and UK by being among the first to file a Novel Food Application for their bulk CBD isolate ingredients and finished products. The Company's reputation and experience working in underregulated markets played a significant role in the Co-op's decision to distribute the Mellow Greens brand nationally through Nisa.

"CBD is an exciting new product proposition which has quickly emerged to become an in-demand category for UK customers and is forecasted to grow at substantial rates," said Ross Dennison, Buyer at The Co-operative Group. "With CBD now available through Nisa, our partners are able to make the choice, thus creating an offering to meet this demand and form new shopping dimensions within their stores."

"This partnership represents a major step toward getting lab-tested, fully compliant CBD products into the hands of the growing UK market," said Frederik Hendriksen, VP of International Sales and Business Development at Mile High Labs. "Co-op truly cares about the well-being of their consumers and the success of their retailers. They're well-positioned to supply a wide variety of channel partners, and we are proud to offer them the full range of Mellow Greens CBD products."

Mile High Labs is a global leader in hemp-derived cannabinoid extraction and

manufacturing. Headquartered in a 400,000-square-foot GMP and ISO 9001 certified facility in Broomfield, Colorado, Mile High Labs supplies bulk cannabinoid ingredients, as well as private label CBD and CBG products to the world's leading consumer brands. The company's adherence to the strictest manufacturing certifications and commitment to self-regulation has earned the trust of brands and consumers around the world. For more information, visit milehighlabs.com.

Nisa Retail Limited is a brand and groceries wholesaler operating in the United Kingdom. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Co-operative Group Limited and has access to a network of over 2,500 local independently owned stores.

Mellow Greens is a lifestyle-driven CBD brand focused on providing value to consumers through high quality and affordable hemp-based products. Made with pure CBD isolate from American grown hemp, Mellow Greens provides infused e-liquids, tinctures, gummies and tablets in a variety of unique and exciting flavours including blood orange, blueberry ice, black cherry and more. Since launching in the United Kingdom in 2019, Mellow Greens has cultivated a loyal following in convenience stores and newsstands across the country. For more information, visit mellowgreens.co.uk.

