Mile High Labs Expands Leadership Roster, Appoints Supplement Industry Veteran Doug Lynch as Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Lynch to lead Sales, Marketing, and Product Strategy for Mile High Labs

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Labs, a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, today announced that Doug Lynch, a leader in the clinical nutrition, global dietary supplement and functional food industries, has joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer. In his new position, Doug will be directing MHL's industry-leading sales and marketing teams, while conceptualizing and commercializing new products for the Company's growing portfolio of novel consumer goods.

"I'm proud to be joining the exceptional team at Mile High Labs during what I view as a pivotal time for the Company," said Doug Lynch, CCO, Mile High Labs. "Cannabinoids, for now more specifically CBD, have quickly become an integral part of overall consumer health and wellness routines. Hundreds of global and domestic consumer companies are testing pilot products, developing new formulations and eagerly preparing for anticipated clarity in regulations. Premium brands are looking for the highest quality, best-in-class consumer solutions that deliver better experiences. I'm excited to welcome brand partners to Mile High Labs, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in facilitating a successful entry into this high growth category."

Doug Lynch brings over 25 years of experience in the clinical nutrition and wellness industry to Mile High Labs. He has held executive positions in global technical and consumer product sales, product development, business development and marketing. Doug has a diverse product background ranging from dietary supplements to medical and functional foods, cosmetics, animal nutrition and proprietary active ingredients. He led the development of the first dietary supplements for Sam's Club and Walmart eCommerce, and the first dietary supplements for Estee Lauder Companies. His work has generated over a billion dollars in sales for global retailers and brands.

"Mile High Labs has championed quality and innovation since its inception, and I'm thrilled to be contributing to its important mission," added Lynch. "I look forward to playing a key role in our global strategy as we grow our business, and delivering truly novel consumer goods that delight and excite our customers, and in turn, inspire their customers as well."

About Mile High Labs

Mile High Labs powers the world's novel consumer packaged goods. Our portfolio of legal cannabinoid ingredients and market-ready solutions is trusted by leading global brands, and our formulation and rapid prototyping capabilities are creating the next generation of innovative consumer products. We specialize in the production of hemp cannabinoid-based powders, capsules, tablets and gummies, along with other value-added capabilities. With 400,000 square feet of research and manufacturing facilities in Broomfield, Colorado, as well as third-party fulfillment services to more than 35 countries, we empower customers to confidently develop, launch and scale new products backed by science and integrity. Learn more at milehighlabs.com.

