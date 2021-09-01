Mile High Labs Earns NSF International's NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplement and NSF/ANSI 455-3 Cosmetics/Personal Care GMP Certifications

Novel Consumer Goods Manufacturer Becomes Among First in CBD Industry to Earn Both Certifications

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Labs, a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, recently became among the first CBD manufacturers with facilities earning both of NSF International's Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics/Personal Care Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certifications. Earning two GMP certifications from NSF International verifies that MHL's manufacturing facility in Broomfield, Colorado has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce the highest quality hemp-cannabinoid products.

Mile High Labs produces bulk cannabinoid ingredients, including isolated and broad-spectrum ingredients, as well as a full lineup of cannabinoid-infused ingestibles, topicals, and other finished consumer goods. The Company's 400,000 square-foot facility in Broomfield, Colorado manufactures, tests, and distributes private and white label products for leading consumer brands.

In June 2021, the leading wellness ingredient company, Royal DSM, entered a commercial partnership with MHL due to its staunch commitment to sustainability, quality, regulatory compliance, and extensive cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities.

"Since our inception, Mile High Labs has been committed to good manufacturing practices and setting a higher standard for quality throughout our industry," said Jodi Gatica, VP of Quality and Regulatory, Mile High Labs. "Until federal regulation for CBD comes, obtaining these certifications helps provide guidance for major CPG brands and big-box retailers looking to successfully and responsibly enter the space by providing consistent, reliable, high-quality products to their consumers."

The NSF GMP standards are designed to strengthen safety, quality, and trust throughout the supply chain. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured, and labeled consistently and meet quality standards.

"The GMP mark indicates that an NSF International auditor has audited a facility, reviewed relevant documents and processes, and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production," said David Trosin, Senior Managing Director, Global Health Sciences Certification at NSF International. "We're very pleased to grant NSF/ANSI 455-2 and NSF/ANSI 455-3 GMP certifications to Mile High Labs's Broomfield, Colorado manufacturing facility.

"Being the one of the first CBD manufacturers to receive both certifications is a testament to our ongoing mission of quality, compliance, and producing the best products for consumers," said Doug Lynch, CCO, Mile High Labs. "Our regulatory team's continued efforts allow our customers to differentiate themselves in an underregulated market while ensuring that when federal regulations arrive, MHL and its customers will be ready."

About Mile High Labs

Mile High Labs powers the world's novel consumer packaged goods. Our portfolio of legal cannabinoid ingredients and market-ready solutions is trusted by leading global brands, and our formulation and rapid prototyping capabilities are creating the next generation of innovative consumer products. We specialize in the production of hemp cannabinoid-based powders, capsules, tablets, and gummies, along with other value-added capabilities. With 400,000 square feet of research and manufacturing facilities in Broomfield, Colorado, as well as third-party fulfillment services to more than 35 countries, we empower customers to confidently develop, launch and scale new products backed by science and integrity. Learn more at milehighlabs.com.

About NSF International

NSF International is a global public health organization that facilitates new language standards, and tests and certifies products for the water, food, health sciences, and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality, and Indoor Environment.

Contact:

John Husak

+1 (720) 614-4322

j.husak@milehighlabs.com

SOURCE Mile High Labs