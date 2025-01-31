Mile High Labs Achieves Milestone in UK Novel Foods Process

Mile High Labs Cements its Place in the Regulatory CBD Space

First Hemp-Derived CBD Ingredient Manufacturer to Enter Risk Management Phase

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Labs (MHL), a global leader in hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients and finished products, is proud to announce its progression to the Risk Management Phase of the UK Novel Foods process. This milestone establishes MHL as the first and only hemp-derived CBD manufacturer to reach this advanced stage of regulatory approval, reinforcing its commitment to compliance, quality, and innovation.

In early 2019, Mile High Labs was one of the first manufacturers in the CBD industry to receive GMP and ISO 9001 certifications. The Company's testing methodologies have been adopted by premier testing labs worldwide and have earned Mile High Labs five Emerald badges for excellence. This achievement builds upon five years of expertise in developing robust in-house data and refining proprietary processes—an effort unmatched by many competitors who depend on external or synthetic sources.

When the FSA announced that CBD would be classified as a novel food ingredient, Mile High Labs prepared a dossier that contained manufacturing data, product specifications, stability data, quality control methodologies, and toxicological data to support the safe consumption of CBD. Unlike others relying on consortium data, Mile High Labs conducted its own detailed studies, ensuring a solid foundation of evidence for regulatory success.

"The compliance and integrity of our customers' products will always be our top priority," said Gary Korb, Director of Quality, Mile High Labs. "Brands concerned about the current and future legal status of their products are already working with us, and we urge those who are not quite ready for this new era of regulation to reach out to us for support. We're here to help."

This regulatory advancement moves Mile High Labs one step closer to authorization, which, on completion provides significant opportunities for food manufacturers. More than just food supplements, Mile High Labs supports a wide range of products, including beverages, confectionery, honey, chocolate. etc. Mile High Labs' data backs up an expansive category list; the broadest in the industry. This ensures that our partners can expand their brand portfolio while maintaining consistent quality, allowing manufacturers to explore innovative formulations that meet the increasing demand for CBD products in mainstream markets.

"Achieving this milestone is a testament to our rigorous compliance efforts and dedication to setting the global standard for CBD manufacturing," said John Wallace, Chief Commercial Officer, Mile High Labs. "We are excited to expand formulation options for UK food manufacturers, paving the way for CBD to become an integral part of everyday consumer products."

Mile High Labs' comprehensive ingredient portfolio is backed by industry-leading safety data. Mile High Labs delivers end-to-end expertise, ensuring customers gain a competitive edge in the evolving CBD market.

Mile High Labs' commitment to compliance extends beyond the UK, with its ingredients and finished goods meeting strict regulatory standards across other global markets. The company's forward-thinking approach ensures customers can confidently bring compliant, high-quality CBD products to the market.

As the UK market for CBD continues to evolve, Mile High Labs remains at the forefront, providing tailored solutions for food manufacturers eager to meet consumer demand in this emerging sector. Over the next year, Mile High Labs will introduce new product categories, innovative formulations, and collaborative opportunities to shape the future of CBD-infused food products in the UK.

"Partnering with Mile High Labs is about more than just sourcing an ingredient." Added John Wallace, "You're gaining access to a team of experts, proprietary data, and scalable solutions."

