Milbank to Host Call for Holders of Kennedy-Wilson Today

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milbank LLP ("Milbank") will host a call for holders of Kennedy-Wilson, Inc.'s ("K-W's") 4.75% senior notes due 2029, 4.75% senior notes due 2030 and 5.00% senior notes due 2031 (together, the "Notes") and the exchange offer and consent solicitation statement dated March 2, 2026 (the "Exchange Offer"). The purpose of the call will be to discuss concerns raised by numerous bondholders regarding the Exchange Offer. Milbank has received indications of interest from holders of a substantial portion of the Notes.

The call is scheduled for TODAY, Thursday March 5, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. (EST). Bondholders that wish to participate must provide detailed contact information as well as holdings information (on a series by series basis) to kennedywilson@milbank.com.

