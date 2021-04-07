MikeWorldWide Acquires Leading UK Technology Public Relations Consultancy Chameleon

Combination Creates Technology PR Powerhouse in UK; Chameleon CEO Tom Buttle to Become President and General Manager of MWW London

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide (formerly MWWPR), one of the world's leading independent public relations firms, has acquired award-winning European technology PR consultancy Chameleon. Chameleon's technology & B2B communications experience adds further depth to MWW's UK presence, creating one of the UK's largest technology firms. Based in Chameleon's London Bridge office, the expanded organisation is led by Chameleon CEO Tom Buttle, who assumes the position of president and managing director of MWW UK.

The combined entity creates one of the top five B2B and top fifteen technology firms in the UK, with a team of almost 30 PR, content, and digital professionals. Chameleon brings a raft of leading technology clients into the MWW family alongside brands in the media, tech, and fintech industries. This new merger will provide a go-to home for brands that need independent, culturally relevant, and engaging communications strategies.

"Chameleon is not only one of the best tech PR shops in Europe--they've built an impressive reputation on insights, measurement, and, creating sophisticated solutions to challenging assignments," comments Michael Kempner, founder and CEO MikeWorldWide. "We love the fact that they take on global clients with an attitude that's confident, smart, and when needed, scrappy. That hunger to keep pushing forward and doing new things will be the perfect complement to our talented and exceptional team currently in the UK."

"The desire for bigger, braver thinking in B2B and tech comms has been simmering for a long time. Emerging on the other side of a tumultuous 12 months, business as usual doesn't cut it anymore," added Tom Buttle, president and managing director of MWW London. "Brands want and need to think differently about how they engage their audiences and customers. We're here to help them do that."

Buttle acquired Chameleon with the agency's chair, Tom Berry, in 2017 through a management buy-out. As part of the new deal, Berry will step away from the business following a six-month transition. He looks forward to continuing his career as a teacher and supporting social enterprises as a board advisor and non-exec director.

Both the Chameleon and MWW teams have developed strong experience in delivering pan-EMEA programmes. With these combined capabilities, the new MWW London organisation will enhance MWW's ability to scale clients on a global basis while simultaneously supporting the agency's US-based tech practice.

About MikeWorldWide

Thirty-four years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

About Chameleon

Chameleon creates and tells brilliant stories that bring B2B brands closer to customers, influencers, and their own people. We work with the tech industry's leaders and its most exciting disruptors. Along the way we've been named EMEA tech consultancy of the year, the best agency to work for, and shortlisted as global tech PR agency of the year. Chameleon makes B2B less beige.

