Mike Hobday joins AntWorks as Senior Vice President for the UKI and Europe region

"I am thrilled to join the AntWorks' team. Their Integrated Automation Platform will accelerate the journey to One Office, shrinking middle and back offices in banks, insurance and public sector where massive costs are incurred reading and processing largely unstructured data and documents. I look forward to addressing these challenges with our clients, through AntWorks' compelling AI and RPA technologies," said Mike Hobday.

Asheesh Mehra, AntWorks Co-Founder and Group CEO, added, "Mike possesses an innate understanding of the bigger picture in the intelligent automation space, demonstrated by few others. His straight-talking approach, ability to cut through white noise, and determination to get to the heart of, and solve, customer's real challenges, makes him a hand-in-glove fit into the AntWorks' culture. I am supremely confident that he will help us drive the next phase of growth in Europe with his deep understanding of the market, industry know-how and unrivalled reputation for integrity and delivery, among Europe's leading companies."

Before joining AntWorks, Mike was the General Manager for IBM Automation Europe, leading sales, solution design and alliances of AI and RPA automation engagements. He had advised many of Europe's leading enterprises on AI and RPA Centre of Excellence design to support robust scaling of Intelligent Automation in on and off-shore delivery cells. He is also a renowned keynote speaker at major conferences on the Design for (4.0) Work and Automation.

About AntWorks:

AntWorks™ is a global artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, creating new possibilities with data through digitisation, automation and enterprise intelligence. As the world's first and only Integrated Automation Platform (IAP) powered by fractal science principles and pattern recognition that understands every data type, ANTstein™ SQUARE digitises every piece of information for a diverse range of industries. Visit www.ant.works to empower your enterprise by automating complex business processes end-to-end.

