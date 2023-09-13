MightyTips ambassador Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs visited an animal shelter on a charity mission

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Undefeated boxer Jevgenijs Aleksejevs spent a day at an animal shelter. Find out more about his meaningful journey.

The Hurricane visits an animal shelter

Undefeated boxer and MightyTips ambassador Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs swapped the punch bags for the gift aid bags, visiting an animal shelter on the International Day of Charity.

Aleksejevs donated food and medicine to the shelter and spent time with the animals.

He said: "Cherish animals as family and embrace them as our closest friends. We visited the shelter to stand by the side of lonely animals - supplying them with nourishment and medication, and sharing moments of joy through walks and playtime."

His respect for those volunteering at the shelter was evident, urging others to help out where possible.

"I deeply admire the dedicated individuals at the shelter who shower these animals with love and warmth day in and day out. The world will transform if every individual is willing to reach out to another. Commence the transformation of the world within yourself, one small action at a time, every day."

Who is The Hurricane

Born in 1993, the Latvian began honing his fighting skills in kickboxing at the tender age of six.

His talent and dedication led him to the European championship by the age of 15. Just 17 seconds into a major tournament, a cruel leg fracture hindered his progress, prompting a shift to boxing.

The Hurricane is known for his innate rapid hand movement, natural understanding of combat, and sheer strength.

He has maintained an undefeated professional record of 14-0-0, which includes a recent TKO of French boxer Dimitri Trenel on August 5th.

What is MightyTips

We are a family of betting analytics websites providing users with bookmaker reviews, football previews and predictions, sportsbook bonuses, and promo codes in seven languages. We attract 1.2 million unique readers monthly and publish 100+ weekly betting tips.

What is the International Day of Charity

The International Day of Charity, established by the UN General Assembly in 2012, is observed worldwide on September 5th. The goal of the day is to increase solidarity and encourage social responsibility and public support for charity.

