MightyTips ambassador Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs on Canelo vs Charlo: "It was a hunter-prey scenario"

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canelo Alvarez produced an incredible display on September 30 to demolish Jermell Charlo and defend his super-middleweight titles, further banishing the memories of the last year's shock defeat against Dmitry Bivol.

Stalking his opponent throughout, Canelo dominated Charlo in the middle of the ring. The scorecards of 119-108, 118-109, and 118-109 were a fair reflection of the balance of power.

MightyTips ambassador and undefeated professional boxer Jevgenijs 'The Hurricane' Aleksejevs had predicted experience to be the telling difference in this contest , and he was proven to be correct.

Read below, what he had to say after the fight.

The Hurricane's verdict

There were two key moments that stood out.

First and foremost, it was evident that Charlo felt immense pressure due to the indescribable respect he held for Canelo - for his strength, skill, and experience. This bout showed that Charlo was fully enveloped in the aura of a great opponent, which hindered him from unlocking his true potential.

Charlo could not express himself in the ring. He was fighting for survival rather than ever getting a proper chance to box, directing all his efforts to last until the end. This was a testament to Canelo's relentless approach.

Then, as I mentioned in my previous article, Canelo's accumulated experience played a pivotal role in this fight.

This bout was a hunter-prey scenario. Canelo was the hunter, and Charlo was the prey.

What next?

After expressing a desire to move to the light heavyweight division, Canelo could get a second shot with Bivol he wants so much, but the Russian is hesitant to grant a rematch. Alternatively, Canelo could confront David Benavidez, the current WBC mandatory challenger, or Jermell Charlo's twin brother Jermall, a fight that would sell itself.

Charlo has been mandated to defend his IBF title against Bakhram Murtazaliev by November 9. However, he is likely to vacate the title in favour of a more lucrative and marketable contest. A fight with Tim Tzsyu is also plausible. The Australian came out on top in his WBO light-middleweight title fight against Brian Mendoza on Saturday.

